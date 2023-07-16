Move Over, Dianne Feinstein! Jen Garner Exploring Full-Time Career in Politics, Ready to Ditch Hollywood for Senate Seat

Ambitious Jennifer Garner has been quietly exploring a move into full-time politics — and sources insist she's taking positive steps to put her daring plan into action, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 51-year-old Catch and Release cutie reportedly has the support of Hollywood producer and old Alias boss J.J. Abrams when it comes to launching a political career, and sources say she's seriously considering throwing her hat in the ring for a U.S. Senate seat next year.

"Jen has a lot of options for 2024 after getting a ton of experience and insight out of her activities around the elections in 2022. But there's a clock ticking, and she has to make some hard decisions by September 1," spilled a spy.