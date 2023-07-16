Move Over, Dianne Feinstein! Jen Garner Exploring Full-Time Career in Politics, Ready to Ditch Hollywood for Senate Seat
Ambitious Jennifer Garner has been quietly exploring a move into full-time politics — and sources insist she's taking positive steps to put her daring plan into action, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 51-year-old Catch and Release cutie reportedly has the support of Hollywood producer and old Alias boss J.J. Abrams when it comes to launching a political career, and sources say she's seriously considering throwing her hat in the ring for a U.S. Senate seat next year.
"Jen has a lot of options for 2024 after getting a ton of experience and insight out of her activities around the elections in 2022. But there's a clock ticking, and she has to make some hard decisions by September 1," spilled a spy.
"Dianne Feinstein's seat will be open and there are other options, too. Jen is looking at everything!" the insider shared.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Ben Affleck's baby mama ex is making plans to marry her longtime burger baron beau, John Miller — and sources say he's more than happy to be her plus-one on Capitol Hill.
"John's a business guy, so, of course, Washington is more appealing to him than Hollywood," tattled the tipster. "The people closest to her say she's ready. They'll be supportive and have their checkbooks open. It's all down to what Jen decides."
There are pros and cons to nabbing a senate seat, which Garner will need to consider if she decides to ditch Hollywood for politics. A win will mean any possible wedding planning will be off the table. The actress' fans have long anticipated for her to take another walk down the aisle, but sources told RadarOnline.com in February that Garner was in "no hurry" to say "I do" to Miller.
"Jennifer adores John and still sees a long-term future with him," shared the insider. "But for now, she just wants to cherish what they have without an official label."
She'll also have to give up time with her children. Garner shares three kids with Affleck — daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 10.
Less free time for Garner means there will be more time for their stepmom Jennifer Lopez to step in and bond with them — which may or may not be a blessing for Affleck's ex-wife, who's worked hard to project a solid family unit despite the alleged cracks in Bennifer's marriage.