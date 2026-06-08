EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's 'Secret Wife' Sparks 'Utter Panic' in World's Richest and Most Powerful Men as She 'Knows Too Much'

She served as Epstein's assistant and later co-piloted his private jet, the so-called Lolita Express.

Following the imprisonment of Ghislaine Maxwell, 64, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking offenses after spending years fixing girls to service Epstein and his network of rich and powerful pals, Marcinko became one of the individuals most closely linked to Epstein's inner circle.

Although she has never been charged with a crime and her attorneys have maintained she was a victim of Epstein's abuse, court filings, police reports and civil testimony have repeatedly placed her at the center of allegations surrounding his operation.

She was also identified as a potential co-conspirator in Epstein's controversial 2008 plea agreement, which granted immunity to several associates.

Spencer Kuvin, a Florida attorney who represents a string of Epstein victims, believes Marcinko could possess crucial information about individuals who have appeared in documents linked to the case.