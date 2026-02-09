EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Failed Hollywood Grab — Vile Pedo Tried to Steal Staff Member From One of the Biggest Stars... And Was Rejected
Feb. 9 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein tried to steal staff from one of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The millionaire financier had used his money and influence to open doors to the world's most powerful leaders and businessmen, most notably Bill Clinton and Bill Gates.
Aniston Gatekeeper Shut Epstein Down
But it turns out the door was firmly shut when he made a play for one of Jennifer Aniston's trusted lieutenants.
The Department of Justice’s release of three million docs and photos connected to Epstein has shown up the usual suspects yet again, such as the former Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.
But RadarOnline.com has dug further into the mammoth email dump – and found the staggering name of the Friends star.
Epstein had gotten one of his assistants to do the dirty work, which was exposed in a message dated November 25, 2013.
An email from a redacted name said, "I heard back from Carolyn, the woman I wanted to work for you, and she is happy in her job with Jennifer Aniston. Sorry, had hoped that might be a good fit for you. Xo."
It’s not known exactly who Carolyn is, and there's certainly no suggestion Aniston has ever been in personal contact with Epstein.
Aniston Role Draws Renewed Scrutiny
The 56-year-old – who turns 57 on February 11 – is mentioned a further 13 times in the Epstein files, but none of them are incriminating.
Aniston, who is one of Hollywood's biggest stars, rarely ever comments on contentious issues, certainly never on pedophilia.
But there was some criticism from fans and bloggers for her role as dentist Dr. Julia Harris in the Horrible Bosses films, who is constantly sexually harassing her assistant Dale, played by Charlie Day, which is eerily similar to what Epstein would do at his homes to his young victims.
Some Reddit posters claimed that “the movie makes light of sexual assault and rape against men."
HR Experts Warn It’s Real
While a blog post on an HR website adds: "Think that this is only a far-fetched plotline in a movie? Think again. Allegations of similarly egregious conduct have come up in employment lawsuits.
"In fact, plaintiffs in recent litigation have made allegations of female supervisors or coworkers making sexually suggestive remarks in the workplace, sending revealing photographs of themselves, engaging in inappropriate touching, and otherwise causing a sexually hostile work environment for the male plaintiffs.
"Some male plaintiffs have even alleged that when they complained about such treatment, their supervisors and other employees thought they should be happy to receive such attention or even made fun of them for not reciprocating the harassers' advances."