Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Failed Hollywood Grab — Vile Pedo Tried to Steal Staff Member From One of the Biggest Stars... And Was Rejected

Jeffrey Epstein tried to steal staff from one of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers, Jennifer Aniston.
Source: DOG/MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein tried to steal staff from one of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers, Jennifer Aniston.

Contact us by Email

Feb. 9 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jeffrey Epstein tried to steal staff from one of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The millionaire financier had used his money and influence to open doors to the world's most powerful leaders and businessmen, most notably Bill Clinton and Bill Gates.

Article continues below advertisement

Aniston Gatekeeper Shut Epstein Down

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
The door was firmly shut when he made a play for one of Jennifer Aniston’s trusted lieutenants.
Source: DOJ

The door was firmly shut when he made a play for one of Jennifer Aniston’s trusted lieutenants.

Article continues below advertisement

But it turns out the door was firmly shut when he made a play for one of Jennifer Aniston's trusted lieutenants.

The Department of Justice’s release of three million docs and photos connected to Epstein has shown up the usual suspects yet again, such as the former Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

But RadarOnline.com has dug further into the mammoth email dump – and found the staggering name of the Friends star.

Epstein had gotten one of his assistants to do the dirty work, which was exposed in a message dated November 25, 2013.

An email from a redacted name said, "I heard back from Carolyn, the woman I wanted to work for you, and she is happy in her job with Jennifer Aniston. Sorry, had hoped that might be a good fit for you. Xo."

It’s not known exactly who Carolyn is, and there's certainly no suggestion Aniston has ever been in personal contact with Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Aniston Role Draws Renewed Scrutiny

Article continues below advertisement
The staff member declined, saying she was happy working with Aniston.
Source: MEGA

The staff member declined, saying she was happy working with Aniston.

Article continues below advertisement

The 56-year-old – who turns 57 on February 11 – is mentioned a further 13 times in the Epstein files, but none of them are incriminating.

Aniston, who is one of Hollywood's biggest stars, rarely ever comments on contentious issues, certainly never on pedophilia.

But there was some criticism from fans and bloggers for her role as dentist Dr. Julia Harris in the Horrible Bosses films, who is constantly sexually harassing her assistant Dale, played by Charlie Day, which is eerily similar to what Epstein would do at his homes to his young victims.

Some Reddit posters claimed that “the movie makes light of sexual assault and rape against men."

Article continues below advertisement

HR Experts Warn It’s Real

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Madonna

Epstein Gets Rejected: Madonna Refused to Welcome Vile Pedo to Famous Bash... Despite Hollywood Stars Begging for His Presence at Luxury Events

ghislaine-maxwell-doanld-trump

Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads the Fifth! Ex-Madam Refuses to Answer Questions About Former Lover Epstein — But Will Talk If Trump 'Grants Her Clemency'

Article continues below advertisement
epstein jen aniston
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

While a blog post on an HR website adds: "Think that this is only a far-fetched plotline in a movie? Think again. Allegations of similarly egregious conduct have come up in employment lawsuits.

"In fact, plaintiffs in recent litigation have made allegations of female supervisors or coworkers making sexually suggestive remarks in the workplace, sending revealing photographs of themselves, engaging in inappropriate touching, and otherwise causing a sexually hostile work environment for the male plaintiffs.

"Some male plaintiffs have even alleged that when they complained about such treatment, their supervisors and other employees thought they should be happy to receive such attention or even made fun of them for not reciprocating the harassers' advances."

image of Jeffrey Epstein brought a young Romanian model to a royal residence.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein brought a young Romanian model to a royal residence.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.