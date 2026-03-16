EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Outed as a 'Drugs and Cosmetic Beauty Fixer' for His Network of Powerful Pals

Accounts of the pedophile providing access to illegal substances and cosmetic beauty enhancements were passed to us after emails emerged suggesting the disgraced sex abuser helped source prescription medication and arrange Botox treatments for British politician Peter Mandelson while he served in government.

The correspondence from late 2009 and early 2010, when Mandelson was still serving in Brown's government, and Epstein had recently been released from prison and placed under house arrest, appears to show the peer asking Epstein to help obtain prescription drugs and discussing cosmetic treatment during a trip to the United States.

Peter Mandelson, 72, a senior Labour peer and former business secretary under U.K. prime minister Gordon Brown, exchanged emails with Jeffrey Epstein, 66, who died in 2019 in his New York jail cell while awaiting trial.

Sources told us Mandelson was "far from" the only well-connected figure who turned to Epstein for access to drugs and cosmetic procedures.

Epstein also referenced another drug known as 'triangles,' a slang term for Xanax.

Niaspan is typically prescribed to help reduce cholesterol levels, although it is sometimes used off-label to manage anxiety.

Epstein replied by asking whether Mandelson had finished another drug referred to as triangles.

He asked: "Can you get the B plus tabs – got one left!"

In one email in March 2010, Mandelson wrote to Epstein that he had nearly run out of tablets understood to refer to the cholesterol medication Niaspan.

Epstein suggested Botox as the 'first step' for Mandelson's face and neck.

The pair then discussed possible timings for the appointment, although it remains unclear who would have paid for the treatment or whether it ultimately took place.

Mandelson replied: "Do you think I should??"

In one exchange, the abuser wrote: "Wed face and neck?"

Separate messages from the same period show Epstein offering to arrange cosmetic treatment for Mandelson.

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Epstein reportedly built a reputation as someone who could quietly arrange services.

Their emails offer a rare glimpse into the closeness of the relationship between Mandelson and Epstein, whose network of wealthy contacts stretched across politics, finance, and celebrity.

One source familiar with Epstein's circle said the financier often acted as a discreet provider of services for influential acquaintances.

The insider said: "Peter Mandelson was far from the only powerful friend who could rely on Jeffrey Epstein to smooth things over. If someone in his orbit wanted medication quickly or access to cosmetic treatments, Epstein usually knew how to arrange it."

Another associate added Epstein deliberately cultivated that reputation.

They said: "Jeffrey Epstein liked being the man who could fix problems for well-connected friends. That might mean arranging prescriptions, pointing someone toward a doctor, or setting up cosmetic work. He had contacts everywhere, and people knew he could open doors."

Earlier emails from December 2009 show Mandelson apparently seeking advice about dosage.

He wrote: "One triangle or two??"

Epstein replied he should take one. Days later, Epstein asked: "Any reaction from the B3?"

Mandelson answered: "No!"

Epstein then wrote: "Try to notice whether you feel more calm as well."

Mandelson replied he was "very calm."

Later correspondence in June 2010, when Mandelson said he was "feeling jangly," included Epstein's suggestion that nerves about travel and work could be factors.

Sharing or receiving prescription drugs without authorization is illegal in both the United States and the United Kingdom. A lawyer for Mandelson declined to comment when asked about the emails.