Jeffrey Epstein’s Belongings For Sale! Sick Pedo's Antique Viennese Desk From His NYC House Of Horrors Put Up For Auction

The New York Post uncovered the sale of items from Millea Bros. Auctioneers' "select" auctions, the latest of which included a "Palatial Viennese desk, ex House of Liechtenstein" in the lot description.

It's described on the auction house's page as "c. 1820, Austria-Hungary, map desk, the large rectangular top on pedestal bases, each with four front to back drawers to each side with molded pilaster dividers, brass escutcheons with rosette covers."

The provenance is "Purchased from J.P. Molyneux Studio, Paris in 2006; House of Liechtenstein (by repute)," with no mention of Epstein. The opening bid is $2,500, with an expected sale between $5,000 and $7,000.

The massive desk was clearly seen in photographs of Epstein's living room at his 20,000 square-foot East 71st Street mansion, which was first raided by the feds in 2019 after the disgraced financier was indicted for allegedly sex trafficking minors.