Jeffrey Epstein’s Belongings For Sale! Sick Pedo's Antique Viennese Desk From His NYC House Of Horrors Put Up For Auction
Dec. 12 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
A New Jersey auction house has quietly been selling items from Jeffrey Epstein's $80million New York City house of horrors without revealing their previous owner in the lots, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A 19th-century desk is the latest item up for sale at an auction on Friday, December 12. It has been seen in photos of the sick pedophile's opulent living quarters in the mansion where he hosted numerous rich and powerful friends while s-- trafficking young girls.
The New York Post uncovered the sale of items from Millea Bros. Auctioneers' "select" auctions, the latest of which included a "Palatial Viennese desk, ex House of Liechtenstein" in the lot description.
It's described on the auction house's page as "c. 1820, Austria-Hungary, map desk, the large rectangular top on pedestal bases, each with four front to back drawers to each side with molded pilaster dividers, brass escutcheons with rosette covers."
The provenance is "Purchased from J.P. Molyneux Studio, Paris in 2006; House of Liechtenstein (by repute)," with no mention of Epstein. The opening bid is $2,500, with an expected sale between $5,000 and $7,000.
The massive desk was clearly seen in photographs of Epstein's living room at his 20,000 square-foot East 71st Street mansion, which was first raided by the feds in 2019 after the disgraced financier was indicted for allegedly sex trafficking minors.
Curious Sale of Epstein Items
An auction in June included the sale of a life-size bronze Arnaud Kasper sculpture of a nude woman holding a pole, white plaster lamps, an ornate antique silver chair, an expressionist painting, and black-and-gold lamps, all previously photographed in Epstein's mansion.
Attorney Daniel Weiner, who represents Epstein’s estate, said the items were sold off in bulk last year under the estate’s oversight.
"Consistent with their obligations as co-executors of the Epstein Estate, our clients have systematically marshalled the Estate’s assets in order to effect its orderly administration, including satisfying multiple claims by creditors and claimants," he told the Post via a statement.
"Part of that role involves selling the various residential properties owned by the Estate and their contents, including through various real estate brokers and a bulk sale – not a consignment — last year to a NYC metro-area auction house."
House of Horrors... and Artwork
The initial auction in June was first reported on in August by Tove Danovich on her Substack page, in which the freelance journalist asked in the article's title, "Did you buy Jeffrey Epstein's bed?"
She noted how the June 11-13 auction of "standout Modernist and contemporary works" at Millea Bros. included items that "look strangely familiar."
Danovich managed to put together that Albert Pinto, Epstein’s interior designer for his Upper East Side mansion, was tied to the sale.
'Trophy Hunting' of Epstein Items Discouraged
A federal employee, Brian Bourne, said he recognized the Epstein connection while browsing auction catalogs.
“I didn’t report it at the time, because I didn’t want to encourage people to go ‘trophy hunting,'” he told the Post about not wanting to draw attention to Epstein's former items being up for bid.
"But I kept wondering, ‘Does the person who bought Epstein’s bed know that they’re sleeping in a crime scene?'” he added about how the sex predator's name was not included in the auction's lots that sold.