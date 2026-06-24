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EXCLUSIVE: The Woman Who Knew Way Too Much — Jeffrey Epstein Aide Plotting to Shop Shocking Dossier on Late Pedophile

A Jeffrey Epstein aide is allegedly plotting to shop a shocking dossier tied to the late pedophile.
Source: MEGA

A Jeffrey Epstein aide is allegedly plotting to shop a shocking dossier tied to the late pedophile.

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June 24 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Sex Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's longtime personal assistant is considering a no-holds-barred memoir – but fears that spilling all of her secrets about the dead pedophile and his sordid activities may mean giving up her only leverage with authorities, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sarah Kellen served as the moneyman's gal Friday from 2001 to 2016 – ending her tenure nearly three years before Epstein's suspicious death in a New York City jail cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

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Sarah Kellen reportedly worked closely with Ghislaine Maxwell during her years as Jeffrey Epstein's longtime assistant.
Source: US Department of Justice/ MEGA

Sarah Kellen reportedly worked closely with Ghislaine Maxwell during her years as Jeffrey Epstein's longtime assistant.

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"One day she will write a tell-all book or produce a documentary for a Netflix type or give a tell-all to a TV show," an insider said. "But the info she has is her get out of jail free card. It's more valuable for her to hold on to the information should she need it to stay free."

According to sources, Kellen – who has been characterized as the late billionaire's "sex scheduler" – also worked closely with Epstein's partner in crime Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced British socialite currently serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison for trafficking women and girls to her financier boss.

Kellen was named as an unindicted coconspirator in Epstein's notorious criminal case from two decades ago in Florida that saw him get a sweetheart deal with minimal jail time after pleading guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution.

In May, Kellen testified before the House Oversight Committee investigating her former employer and claimed: "I was trapped inside Jeffrey Epstein's world.

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Kellen Claims She Was Victim

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In House Oversight Committee testimony, Kellen said she was 'trapped inside Jeffrey Epstein's world.'
Source: DOJ MEGA

In House Oversight Committee testimony, Kellen said she was 'trapped inside Jeffrey Epstein's world.'

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"He groomed me, sexually and psychologically abused me, controlled me, manipulated me, dominated me and gaslit me until I could no longer tell which thoughts were mine and which were his."

In 2020, Kellen also said: "I've been made out to be such a monster – but it's not true. I'm a victim of Jeffrey Epstein."

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An insider claimed Kellen holds information about Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell that 'would shock the world.'
Source: DOJ/MEGA

An insider claimed Kellen holds information about Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell that 'would shock the world.'

The insider confided: "She has so much to say, to plead her case. What she knows [about Epstein and Maxwell] would shock the world."

The source predicted a book or show based on Kellen's recollections could potentially sell for millions of dollars and explained: "She had a front-row seat to the debauchery. But the value for freedom is priceless."

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