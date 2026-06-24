EXCLUSIVE: The Woman Who Knew Way Too Much — Jeffrey Epstein Aide Plotting to Shop Shocking Dossier on Late Pedophile

"One day she will write a tell-all book or produce a documentary for a Netflix type or give a tell-all to a TV show," an insider said. "But the info she has is her get out of jail free card. It's more valuable for her to hold on to the information should she need it to stay free."

According to sources, Kellen – who has been characterized as the late billionaire's "sex scheduler" – also worked closely with Epstein's partner in crime Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced British socialite currently serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison for trafficking women and girls to her financier boss.

Kellen was named as an unindicted coconspirator in Epstein's notorious criminal case from two decades ago in Florida that saw him get a sweetheart deal with minimal jail time after pleading guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution.

In May, Kellen testified before the House Oversight Committee investigating her former employer and claimed: "I was trapped inside Jeffrey Epstein's world.