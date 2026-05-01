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Home > Exclusives > Jeff Bezos
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EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos Baby Bombshell — Full Story of Lauren Sánchez's Plan to Add More Kids to Blended Billionaire Family

jeff bezos lauren sanchez more kids plan
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez plan to expand their blended billionaire family with more kids.

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May 1 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Zillionaire Jeff Bezos and new wife Lauren Sanchez each have children from previous relationships, but RadarOnline.com can reveal that his 56-year-old missus says she'd still have another kid with her super-rich hubby.

"I would have a baby tomorrow," declared Sanchez, before quickly emphasizing that she is not preggers.

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Blended Brood Already Packed With Kids

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Lauren Sanchez said she would have a baby 'tomorrow' with Jeff Bezos, despite already sharing a blended family with Tony Gonzalez and Patrick Whitesell.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Lauren Sanchez said she would have a baby 'tomorrow' with Jeff Bezos, despite already sharing a blended family with Tony Gonzalez and Patrick Whitesell.

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Of course, the lovebirds already have a brood. Sanchez is mom to Nikko, 25, from her romance with ex-NFL hulk Tony Gonzalez and Evan, 19, and Ella, 18, from her marriage to Patrick Whitesell.

Meanwhile, Bezos, 60, has not made public the names of his three sons with ex-wife MacKenzie and an adopted daughter from China, but they are believed to be in their 20s.

As readers know, RadarOnline.com was the first to break the bombshell secret romance between the Amazon kingpin and sexy former newsgal.

The married-to-others pair soon shed their spouses and tied the knot in a celeb-studded extravaganza in Venice, Italy, last summer.

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Sanchez Keeps Bezos Close 24/7

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Sanchez described daily routines with Bezos, calling him her 'best friend' as they share workouts, gratitude lists, and open conversations.
Source: MEGA

Sanchez described daily routines with Bezos, calling him her 'best friend' as they share workouts, gratitude lists, and open conversations.

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Now, Sanchez is determined not to let her uber-wealthy catch out of her sight, saying they do everything together.

They wake up at 6 a.m. and list 10 things they're grateful for. They sip morning coffee in their sunroom, hers from a mug that reads "Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again," while Bezos' says "HUNK."

She also says they work out an hour with a personal trainer six days a week, and there are no secrets.

"I talk about everything with him," said the buxom billionaireess. "Everything. Jeff is my best friend, and I don't say that lightly."

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