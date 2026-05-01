EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos Baby Bombshell — Full Story of Lauren Sánchez's Plan to Add More Kids to Blended Billionaire Family

Of course, the lovebirds already have a brood. Sanchez is mom to Nikko, 25, from her romance with ex-NFL hulk Tony Gonzalez and Evan, 19, and Ella, 18, from her marriage to Patrick Whitesell.

Meanwhile, Bezos, 60, has not made public the names of his three sons with ex-wife MacKenzie and an adopted daughter from China, but they are believed to be in their 20s.

As readers know, RadarOnline.com was the first to break the bombshell secret romance between the Amazon kingpin and sexy former newsgal.

The married-to-others pair soon shed their spouses and tied the knot in a celeb-studded extravaganza in Venice, Italy, last summer.