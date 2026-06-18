How Jeff Bezos Really Feels About Besieged 'The Washington Post': Laments It's His Worst Investment and a $100Million Blackhole — 'The People There are Terrible… They Don't Listen'

He allegedly told Trump: "They don’t listen. My other companies, they listen."

The exchange, revealed in new book Regime Change by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, also featured Trump telling Bezos what he thought of the publication.

Trump reportedly told Bezos: "This Washington Post is really unfair. You've got to take better care," and Bezos told others that "people close to him had urged him to sell the newspaper."

Two months after their dinner, Bezos ordered the Washington Post’s opinion pages to promote "two pillars: personal liberties and free markets" — as subscribers peeled off in protest of the paper withholding its endorsement from Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.