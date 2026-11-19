Amazon founder Jeff Bezos defended his relationship with President Donald Trump after being questioned about whether his connections to the White House could become a liability for his businesses under a Democratic-controlled Congress.

The exchange took place Tuesday, November 17, during Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World conference in Menlo Park, California. Semafor reporter Liz Hoffman raised the prospect of congressional investigations into major companies after Democrats secured control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.

Hoffman suggested Bezos could be among the executives facing scrutiny and asked whether his relationship with Trump had ultimately been worth the potential consequences.

Bezos rejected the suggestion that his presidential relationships were motivated by personal or financial interests.

"I'm on the side of America," he told Hoffman, insisting that his interactions with presidents had been intended to benefit the country rather than his own companies.