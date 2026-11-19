Jeff Bezos Forced to Defend Donald Trump Ties After Reporter Questions Whether Their Relationship Was 'Worth It' - as Democrats Prepare to Investigate Major Companies
Nov. 19 2026, Published 1:19 p.m. ET
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos defended his relationship with President Donald Trump after being questioned about whether his connections to the White House could become a liability for his businesses under a Democratic-controlled Congress.
The exchange took place Tuesday, November 17, during Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World conference in Menlo Park, California. Semafor reporter Liz Hoffman raised the prospect of congressional investigations into major companies after Democrats secured control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.
Hoffman suggested Bezos could be among the executives facing scrutiny and asked whether his relationship with Trump had ultimately been worth the potential consequences.
Bezos rejected the suggestion that his presidential relationships were motivated by personal or financial interests.
"I'm on the side of America," he told Hoffman, insisting that his interactions with presidents had been intended to benefit the country rather than his own companies.
Bezos Insists His Presidential Relationships Were Never About Personal Gain
Bezos explained that his connections with the White House were not exclusive to Trump, noting that he had worked with every president since Bill Clinton.
He specifically mentioned Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Joe Biden, adding that his interactions with Biden had been the most limited.
"I hope to work with every president going forward as long as they'll have me," Bezos said, defending his willingness to maintain relationships with whoever occupies the Oval Office.
He also rejected the suggestion that he had used those connections to benefit Amazon or his other business interests.
"I have never tried to advantage Amazon, or myself, or any of my companies," he said.
Jeff Bezos Praises Donald Trump for Being Accessible
The Amazon founder also discussed his working relationship with Trump, describing the president as unusually communicative.
Bezos said Trump frequently reaches out to business leaders and suggested that maintaining access to the president was beneficial.
He argued that corporate executives should be included in important policy discussions because businesses play a central role in creating wealth and supporting the economy.
"Presidents need advice from business leaders, and shutting out business leaders is a mistake," Bezos explained.
He added that discussions about taxation and how wealth should be distributed were reasonable, but warned against undermining the free-market system responsible for generating economic growth.
Democrats Prepare to Examine Major Companies
Hoffman's questions came amid growing concerns among corporate executives about potential congressional scrutiny following the Democrats' midterm victories.
According to The Washington Post, Democrats have been preparing investigations into major corporations, with Apple, Meta and companies led by Elon Musk among the early targets under consideration.
The broader political shift has raised questions about companies and executives who developed closer relationships with the Trump administration over the past two years.
However, Hoffman's suggestion that Bezos could face scrutiny was not an announcement of a formal investigation into him or Amazon.
Bezos did not identify any specific investigation or address whether Amazon would face congressional inquiries. Instead, he maintained that business leaders should be able to communicate with presidents regardless of their political affiliation.
Bezos Points to His History With Previous Presidents
Bezos further explained that his approach to presidential relationships extended across multiple administrations and was not something he intended to change.
He said he had maintained contact with leaders from both political parties and wanted to continue offering advice to future administrations.
The billionaire also emphasized that business leaders should not be excluded from discussions about national policy simply because of their corporate positions.