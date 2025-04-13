Emmy Winner and 'Willow' Star Jean Marsh Dead at 90 After Complications From Dementia
Jean Marsh, the veteran British actress known for her roles in several popular '80s films, has died at the age of 90.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Lesley Duf, Marsh's longtime agent, confirmed the Return to Oz star passed away on Sunday following complications from dementia.
Duff shared a statement from Marsh's friend, music video pioneer Michael Lindsay-Hogg, who revealed the actress died at her London home.
Lindsay-Hogg shared he and Marsh were close friends for 60 years, speaking nearly every day for the past 40.
He described her as a wise, funny, beautiful, and kind soul – a talented actress and writer who was cherished by everyone who knew her.
Marsh notably co-created Upstairs, Downstairs, and earned an Emmy for her role as the prim and proper parlormaid Rose Buck on the acclaimed ITV drama.
Doctor Who historians remember Marsh for her role as Sara Kingdom, who skillfully aids William Hartnell’s Doctor in his battle against the mutant Daleks during the show's third season in 1965–66.
A year prior, she portrayed Joanna, the French princess sister of King Edward, in the "The Crusade" serial of Doctor Who, and later returned to the series in 1989 as the formidable sorceress Morgaine in the "Battlefield" storyline.
The London-born actress further appeared in "The Lonely," the seventh episode of CBS' The Twilight Zone in 1959. She also took on the role of Roz in the 1982–83 ABC sitcom adaptation of 9 to 5.
Making her mark on the big screen, she portrayed Octavia in Cleopatra; a secretary to Barbara Leigh-Hunt’s character in Alfred Hitchcock’s film Frenzy; a Nazi collaborator in John Sturges’ The Eagle Has Landed; and sinister witches in Return to Oz and Ron Howard’s Willow.
Marsh was a regular presence on the West End and appeared on Broadway three times, performing with stars like John Gielgud, Celeste Holm, and Tom Conti.
Alongside her best friend Eileen Atkins, she co-created Upstairs, Downstairs – a drama set in a London household that explored the lives of both the aristocrats and their servants.
Marsh starred as the maid Rose throughout the show's five-season run from 1971 to 1975.
The actress received Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actress in a drama or limited series for three consecutive years, ultimately winning the award in 1975.
The actress also authored several novels, including two inspired by The House of Eliott following the success of her series, as well as Finders Keepers and Iris. In 2012, she was honored with an OBE.
Marsh, who never had children, was married to Doctor Who star Jon Pertwee –15 years her senior – from 1955 until their divorce in 1960.
She later had romantic relationships with Albert Finney, actor Kenneth Haigh, and director Lindsay-Hogg.