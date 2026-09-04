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Home > Politics > J.D. Vance

JD Vance Reveals Secrets Behind His Slimline Figure After Shedding a 'Ton of Weight'

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Source: MEGA

JD Vance has credited Robert F. Kennedy Jr for his recent weight loss.

Sept. 4 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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JD Vance has opened up about his weight loss and has credited Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for helping him shed the pounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The veep, 42, was grilled about his slimline figure during the first White House press briefing since Karoline Leavitt's departure on Thursday, September 3.

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JD Vance Quizzed About Figure At White House

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picture of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

Vance was grilled early in his press conference about his weight.

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He quipped: "So, when you're the vice president of the United States and one of the first questions at a press conference in the White House is how much weight you've lost, you must have gotten very fat."

Vance hinted his weight-loss journey started when he called RFK Jr. and told him he was considering losing sugar from his diet.

He explained: "Bobby Kennedy says, 'No, no, no, no, I've got something that's way better than that and way more intense.'

"And basically ... I eat a lot of high-protein stuff, and I eat a lot of sauerkraut. And let's just say that if that was Fat Tuesday, Fat Wednesday never came."

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RFK Jr. Turns Into Weight-Loss Guru

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Source: MEGA

Vance turned to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for diet advice.

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Vance added: "So, my advice to you is that if you want to lose weight, call Bobby Kennedy. And if you want to enjoy what you eat, do not call Bobby Kennedy."

Vance also said that during Lent he planned to give up social media and would tell his team to "tweet something to me" if he wanted to share something.

"I'd tell these guys to tweet something for me, and I'd otherwise try to stay off social media," Vance said.

RFK Jr., 72, revealed in January that he was on a "carnivore diet," which generally means his food intake relies on animal products, including meat, dairy, and eggs.

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Prepping For Presidency

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Source: MEGA

The Veep's image overhaul is kickstarting presidency bid, says Brian Kilmeade.

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Vance's diet overhaul has sparked speculation that he's preparing for a presidential run.

During Friday morning's broadcast of Fox & Friends, co-hosts Lawrence Jones, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade discussed Vance’s possible intentions after commenting on his weight loss.

Kilmeade said: "Okay, so the bottom line is J.D''s losing weight because he's gonna run for president – just like everyone else."

Speculation has increased ahead of the upcoming midterm elections about whether Vance will possibly run for the White House in 2028.

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picture of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

The 42-year-old says he's yet to decide whether to run for presidency in 2028.

In a June 2026 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Vance said that he has not yet decided whether he will seek the 2028 Republican presidential nomination, adding that he expects Donald Trump to be "very supportive" of whatever decision he makes.

"( My wife) Usha and I will absolutely sit down and talk about what comes next for our family," Vance admitted.

"People sort of assume that I’m sitting around, figuring out whether I’m gonna run for president … the way that I make decisions is that I try not to make them until I absolutely must."

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