JD Vance Reveals Secrets Behind His Slimline Figure After Shedding a 'Ton of Weight'

The veep, 42, was grilled about his slimline figure during the first White House press briefing since Karoline Leavitt 's departure on Thursday, September 3.

JD Vance has opened up about his weight loss and has credited Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for helping him shed the pounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Vance was grilled early in his press conference about his weight.

He quipped: "So, when you're the vice president of the United States and one of the first questions at a press conference in the White House is how much weight you've lost, you must have gotten very fat."

Vance hinted his weight-loss journey started when he called RFK Jr. and told him he was considering losing sugar from his diet.

He explained: "Bobby Kennedy says, 'No, no, no, no, I've got something that's way better than that and way more intense.'

"And basically ... I eat a lot of high-protein stuff, and I eat a lot of sauerkraut. And let's just say that if that was Fat Tuesday, Fat Wednesday never came."