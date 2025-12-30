The Race for 2028: JD Vance Leads Nikki Haley in New Hampshire — Leaving TV Anchors Baffled Over The 'Historic' Results

According to polling from prediction marketplace Kalshi, Vance currently has a 48% chance of being the nominee. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is a distant second, with a 12% chance. No other Republican has a greater than 5% chance of winning the nomination.

Or, as Harry Enten, host of CNN's Margins of Error podcast put it: "JD Vance is like Mario Andretti & the rest of the GOP is going around in go karts when it comes to 2028."

Enten added: "JD Vance is pulling off something historic at this time, and that is the key reason why, at this point, he is the far and away favorite for the Republican nomination. He’s just way out ahead of the pack."