EXCLUSIVE: JD Vance Critic Sues Secret Service Over Claims She Was Excluded From Events Due to Negative Posts About Veep

According to court documents obtained by Radar, McGonigle's cat-themed operation boasts a staggering 2.1million Instagram followers and more than 1million Facebook followers.

McGonigle launched CatsOnACouch in 2024 after Vance's infamous "childless cat ladies" remark, according to her sworn declaration.

She said she created the accounts to mock the administration and ultimately amass more followers than Vance himself.

The pages feature a mixture of cat memes, political commentary and criticism of the vice president. But McGonigle claims her online attacks eventually followed her offline.

She said she attempted to attend two official Vance events in May — one in Des Moines, Iowa, and another in Bangor, Maine — but was prevented from attending both.