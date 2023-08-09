Is Jax Taylor's New Bar at Risk? Haters Look to Expose Ex-'Vanderpump Rules' Star and Wife Brittany Cartwright to Business Partners

Taylor was an original cast member of Vanderpump Rules, featuring Lisa Vanderpump 's staff at her West Hollywood staple restaurant SUR. Cartwright later joined the reality show, first as Jax's girlfriend and then as his wife.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were pumped to announce their upcoming sports bar was underway, but RadarOnline.com has learned that die-hard Bravoholics are already trying to put a kibosh on their plans.

Jax, who was a longtime bartender at SUR before the show hit it big, was fired from Bravo in 2020 after fans called on the network to axe the problematic personality when it let go of OGs Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute after ex-Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers exposed their racist behavior. Now, fans' knowledge of Jax and Brittany's past antics could bite them all over again.

Jax and Brittany have been under fire for several issues, including the first pastor for their wedding. The pair were forced to dump their officiant weeks before they said "I do" after fans discovered he had hurled homophobic and anti-LGBTQ slurs. They ended up replacing him with Lance Bass .

RadarOnline.com has discovered that naysayers are banning together to expose the married couple's controversial stances on topics to air out their dirty laundry to one of their "liberal" business partners.

"Jax and Brit are going into business with Rocco’s tavern. A good friend of mine for many years is part owner of Rocco’s. He’s as liberal as many of us here and I know he wouldn’t like to hear Brittany’s opinions on many subjects, however he is not a Bravo fan/watcher," one person wrote on the popular Bravo Facebook group, Whispering Alenes .

Jax has also been accused of making racist and sexist comments. Brittany's politics and beliefs have also come into question given her strict Kentucky upbringing, with Stowers also accusing her of racism — which Cartwright denied.

"I don’t know if it will change anything since it’s business and it may be too late, as well as he is not the sole owner, but I would like him to see some evidence," the user continued. "This may not change anything about their new restaurant, but I’d like them (my friend and his wife) to know her beliefs that don’t align with theirs at all."

They ended their lengthy message by asking anyone for dirt on the couple.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Rocco's for comment.