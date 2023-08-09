Is Jax Taylor's New Bar at Risk? Haters Look to Expose Ex-'Vanderpump Rules' Star and Wife Brittany Cartwright to Business Partners
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were pumped to announce their upcoming sports bar was underway, but RadarOnline.com has learned that die-hard Bravoholics are already trying to put a kibosh on their plans.
Taylor was an original cast member of Vanderpump Rules, featuring Lisa Vanderpump's staff at her West Hollywood staple restaurant SUR. Cartwright later joined the reality show, first as Jax's girlfriend and then as his wife.
Jax, who was a longtime bartender at SUR before the show hit it big, was fired from Bravo in 2020 after fans called on the network to axe the problematic personality when it let go of OGs Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute after ex-Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers exposed their racist behavior. Now, fans' knowledge of Jax and Brittany's past antics could bite them all over again.
RadarOnline.com has discovered that naysayers are banning together to expose the married couple's controversial stances on topics to air out their dirty laundry to one of their "liberal" business partners.
Jax and Brittany have been under fire for several issues, including the first pastor for their wedding. The pair were forced to dump their officiant weeks before they said "I do" after fans discovered he had hurled homophobic and anti-LGBTQ slurs. They ended up replacing him with Lance Bass.
Jax has also been accused of making racist and sexist comments. Brittany's politics and beliefs have also come into question given her strict Kentucky upbringing, with Stowers also accusing her of racism — which Cartwright denied.
"Jax and Brit are going into business with Rocco’s tavern. A good friend of mine for many years is part owner of Rocco’s. He’s as liberal as many of us here and I know he wouldn’t like to hear Brittany’s opinions on many subjects, however he is not a Bravo fan/watcher," one person wrote on the popular Bravo Facebook group, Whispering Alenes.
- No Comeback Here! Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright & Kristen Doute Won't Be On 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10, Despite Being At Scheana Shay's Wedding As Cameras Rolled
- 'Petty' Jax Taylor Pushes Stroller In Slippers After Being Caught On Security Tape Returning Gift To Frenemy Tom Sandoval
- Ex-'Vanderpump Rules' Star Jax Taylor Seen Hanging All Over Dating Guru Patti Stanger, Wife Brittany Cartwright Nowhere In Sight
"I don’t know if it will change anything since it’s business and it may be too late, as well as he is not the sole owner, but I would like him to see some evidence," the user continued. "This may not change anything about their new restaurant, but I’d like them (my friend and his wife) to know her beliefs that don’t align with theirs at all."
They ended their lengthy message by asking anyone for dirt on the couple.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Rocco's for comment.
Jax and Brittany recently revealed they were going into business with the popular sports bar franchise Rocco's Tavern in Studio City, CA.
The ex-Vanderpump Rules stars said the vibe will be “very fun, not really that bougie,” adding that “there’s enough bougie bars in Hollywood.” FYI — their bar, called Jax's — is located in the San Fernando Valley.
According to the excited pair, “the goal is to be open by mid-September [or the] end of September" for football season. Jax couldn't unveil the news without throwing shade at his former co-stars and best buds, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval.
"The difference is, between some other people that we know that did a bar that didn’t involve their significant others, I am involving mine," Jax stated.