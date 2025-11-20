Your tip
Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda's Death Confession: Hollywood Icon, 87, Thought She Was Going to Die Before Turning 30 From 'Drugs and Loneliness'

Jane Fonda revealed the heartbreaking reason why she thought she would die before turning 30.

Nov. 20 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Jane Fonda has confessed she never thought she would live past 30 due to "drugs and loneliness," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While reflecting on her upcoming 88th birthday on December 21, the Barbarella star was "astonished" by the thought of growing older because of the hard lifestyle she led in her 20s.

Fonda's Unhappy Youth

During an appearance on former First Lady Michelle Obama's The Look podcast on Wednesday, November 19, Fonda admitted she "didn’t think I’d live past 30."

"I was sure I was going to die," the 87-year-old said as she noted her "youth was not especially happy," referring to the death of her mother, Frances, when she was just 12 years old.

"I’m not addictive, but I thought I was going to die from drugs and loneliness," Fonda continued. "So the fact that I'm almost 88 is astonishing to me."

While she appeared to have some complicated feelings about her adolescence and early adulthood, Fonda clarified she's content with how her life has played out.

"I wouldn't go back for anything," she said. "I feel more centered, more whole, more complete. I'm very happy, single."

Although there was a time when she doubted she would see her 30th birthday, the confident octogenarian said she's "never" been afraid of growing older – and has no fears about dying.

Fonda's 'Not Afraid of Dying'

"More importantly, I’m not afraid of dying," Fonda declared. "The most important thing I did was when I was going to turn 60, and in my mind... this is the beginning of my final act, and I didn’t know how to live it."

While she doesn't fear death, the Grace and Frankie star admitted she is afraid of dying with "regrets" because of her late father, Henry Fonda.

She said: "I watched my dad die with a lot of regrets. That was an important realization for me, because if you don't want to die with regrets, then you have to live the last part of your life in such a way that there won’t be any regrets."

As for what she wants in this season of her life, Fonda said she wants "to be surrounded by people who love me."

"Forgiveness comes into play, including forgiving myself," the actress explained. "That actually has guided me in the last 30 years. I've been living to not have regrets."

"I think that old age is fantastic if it’s lived intentionally," Fonda added. "Intentionality is the key. Really thinking about it."

Fonda also opened up about how being an activist for a plethora of social causes has shaped the way she views growing older.

"I'm controversial, and I'm an activist, and I've been very unpopular," she said. "I'm popular right now. It probably won't last, but I think that it's important for somebody like me, who's an activist, to show that I can also look good and then I'm still hirable."

The two-time Oscar winner noted: "It encourages the young ones to not be so afraid."

