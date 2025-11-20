Jane Fonda's Death Confession: Hollywood Icon, 87, Thought She Was Going to Die Before Turning 30 From 'Drugs and Loneliness'

During an appearance on former First Lady Michelle Obama's The Look podcast on Wednesday, November 19, Fonda admitted she "didn’t think I’d live past 30."

"I was sure I was going to die," the 87-year-old said as she noted her "youth was not especially happy," referring to the death of her mother, Frances, when she was just 12 years old.

"I’m not addictive, but I thought I was going to die from drugs and loneliness," Fonda continued. "So the fact that I'm almost 88 is astonishing to me."