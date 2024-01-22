Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan Hospitalized With 'Heart Attack Symptoms' After Scary Run-in With Toxic Caterpillars

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jamie Dornan was hospitalized after experiencing "heart attack symptoms."

By:

Jan. 22 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jamie Dornan was hospitalized after experiencing "heart attack symptoms" brought on by toxic caterpillars, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Fifty Shades of Grey actor's terrifying ordeal occurred during a recent trip to Portugal.

Dornan's health issue was revealed by his friend Gordon Smart, who was also hospitalized during the golf trip for having the same symptoms.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Dornan's scary ordeal happened during a golf trip to Portugal.

Opening up about the scary ordeal on BBC’s The Good, the Bad and the Unexpected podcast, Smart said he and Dornan initially thought they were just hung over from the night before.

Just one day into their vacation, Smart said he started feeling a “tingling in his left hand and tickling in his left arm” that made him believe it was “the sign of the start of a heart attack.”

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: @gordansmart/Instagram

Smart said he thought he was experiencing a heart attack.

“Now, I’m a fairly healthy guy but once you start thinking, you’re having a heart attack, you’re pretty sure that you’re convincing yourself that you are having one,” he explained.

Smart was taken to the hospital and later discharged after being observed by doctors and nurses.

Article continues below advertisement

When he returned to the hotel, he saw Dornan, 41, hooked up to medical equipment.

“Jamie said, ‘Dear me. Gordon, about 20 minutes after you left, my left arm went numb, my left leg went numb, my right leg went numb, and I found myself in the back of an ambulance,'” Smart recalled.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Dornan's health scare didn't stop the EMTs from reportedly asking for selfies.

MORE ON:
Jamie Dornan
Article continues below advertisement

Dornan's health scare didn't stop the EMTs from reportedly asking for selfies.

“Anyway, as he left the hospital, the paramedics asked them for a selfie, which is really what you want when you’re being wheeled out of a hospital room," his pal revealed.

Doctors eventually told Smart and Dornan that their symptoms were likely caused by toxic caterpillars. Research shows that the tiny hairs on pine processionary moth caterpillars have an irritating protein that causes painful skin, eye, and throat irritations, according to Forest Research.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Doctors eventually told Smart and Dornan that their symptoms were likely caused by toxic caterpillars.

“And it turns out that there are caterpillars on golf courses in the south of Portugal that have been killing people’s dogs and giving men in their 40s heart attacks,” Smart said.

“It turns out we’d brushed up against hairy processionary caterpillars and have been very lucky to come out of that one alive.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ending his story, Smart added, “So there’s my story; the good news is it wasn’t a caffeine overdose, it wasn’t a hangover — it was a poisonous, toxic caterpillar."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Dornan's team for comment.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.