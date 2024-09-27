James Earl Jones' Family Robbed of Multi-Million-Dollar Estate: 'Star Wars' Actor Died Racked with Regret Over Giving Up Profit Deal From Franchise

James Earl Jones always regretted one huge mistake – he opted for a meager $7,000 payday to voice the iconic Darth Vader in Star Wars.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor's family was therefore robbed of millions of dollars they could have inherited when Jones passed away.

The booming-voiced baritone, who died at age 93 on September 9, was a starving actor in 1977 when he was booked for the recording session.