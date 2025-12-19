James Cameron Blasts Matt Damon's Claim He Rejected Role in Box Office Smash 'Avatar' and Missed Out on $290M Payday — 'There Was Never A Deal!'
Dec. 19 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
James Cameron has slammed Matt Damon for claiming he turned down a role in his blockbuster movie Avatar and subsequently missed out on a $290million payday.
RadarOnline.com can reveal The Martian actor, 55, made the admission in 2019, which went viral at the time, and dubbed the decision one of his "bigger regrets" in life.
'He Was Never Offered the Part'
He said he was offered the part of Jake Sully, which eventually went to Sam Worthington, and Cameron proposed to give him 10 percent of the film's profits.
And given the 2009 sci-fi flick raked in $2.9billion in the box office, that would have been a substantial amount.
But the 71-year-old filmmaker, who is preparing for the release of the anticipated third installment in the franchise, has finally offered clarification on Damon's claim.
"He was never offered the part," Cameron responded. "I can't remember if I sent him the script or not. I don't think I did?"
The director recalled a phone conversation with Damon where he expressed interest in Avatar, but was devoted to doing a Jason Bourne film, which caused a "conflict" in terms of scheduling.
"But he was never offered. There was never a deal. We never talked about the character," the Oscar-winning director continued. "We never got to that level. It was simply an availability issue.
"Now what he's done is he's extrapolated 'I get 10 percent of the gross on all my films.'"
Cameron added, "And if, in his mind, that's what it would've taken for him to do Avatar, then it wouldn't have happened. Trust me on that."
The iconic filmmaker then expressed Damon is "off the hook and doesn't have to beat himself up anymore" while humorously quipping, "Matt, it's okay, buddy! You didn't miss anything."
Despite disputing the actor's viral claims, Cameron shared his own interest in collaborating with the Good Will Hunting star in the future.
James Cameron Wants to Work With Matt Damon
He also shared he respected Damon for personally reaching out to him regarding turning down Avatar due to scheduling issues.
"So, all respect to Matt. I'd love to work with him someday," Cameron said before further emphasizing, "But that never happened. It was a conflation of different things that were happening."
Avatar was released in theaters in 2009 and starred Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver.
The budget for the sci-fi epic has estimated to have been around $237million, and was a box office success upon its release in theaters, garnering $2.9billion globally.
Avatar also became the highest-grossing movie of all time, with the sequel Avatar: The Way of Water premiering in 2022.
Back in 2019, Damon, who is married to Luciana Barroso, said that it was one of his "bigger regrets" in life to not star in Cameron's film.
He said at the time, "Jim Cameron offered me Avatar. And when he offered it to me, he goes, 'Now, listen. I don't need anybody. I don't need a name for this, a named actor.'"
"'If you don't take this, I'm gonna find an unknown actor and give it to him, because the movie doesn't really need you. But if you take the part, I'll give you 10 percent of (the movie's takings),'" Damon further claimed Cameron had told him.