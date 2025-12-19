James Cameron Blasts Matt Damon's Claim He Rejected Role in Box Office Smash 'Avatar' and Missed Out on $290M Payday — 'There Was Never A Deal!'

The director recalled a phone conversation with Damon where he expressed interest in Avatar, but was devoted to doing a Jason Bourne film, which caused a "conflict" in terms of scheduling.

"But he was never offered. There was never a deal. We never talked about the character," the Oscar-winning director continued. "We never got to that level. It was simply an availability issue.

"Now what he's done is he's extrapolated 'I get 10 percent of the gross on all my films.'"

Cameron added, "And if, in his mind, that's what it would've taken for him to do Avatar, then it wouldn't have happened. Trust me on that."

The iconic filmmaker then expressed Damon is "off the hook and doesn't have to beat himself up anymore" while humorously quipping, "Matt, it's okay, buddy! You didn't miss anything."

Despite disputing the actor's viral claims, Cameron shared his own interest in collaborating with the Good Will Hunting star in the future.