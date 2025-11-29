EXCLUSIVE: James Cameron, 71, 'Set to Go to His Grave Terrified Over the World's Woes' — From Wars to Wildfires and Climate Change

The Oscar-winning director, 71, has spent the past year promoting Avatar: Fire and Ash while reflecting on what he sees as humanity's accelerating march toward self-destruction.

Film titan James Cameron is drowning in anxiety over war, wildfires, and climate change – with those close to him telling RadarOnline.com they fear he is doomed to go to his grave terrified about the state of the world.

In a wide-ranging interview, Cameron has now spoken of how global conflicts, ecological collapse, and destructive global cycles shape both his films and the real world.

His comments – combined with concerns expressed by colleagues – paint a picture of a filmmaker whose worries increasingly mirror the bleak futures he imagines on screen.

Sources close to Cameron say his fears have become more pronounced in recent years.

One insider claimed: "James carries the weight of the world on his shoulders. The wars, the fires, the political chaos – he talks about them constantly. It's like he's bracing for the worst every day."

Another source added: "He's terrified that everything he's been warning about for years on screen is coming true. He sees the signs everywhere."

Cameron's concerns appeared throughout his recent conversation with a movie magazine.

Asked about the themes running through the Avatar series, he said, "The second film, The Way of Water, shifts its focus to the devastation of rainforests and oceans, tackling issues such as pollution, overfishing, and whaling. I'm so passionate about protecting these environments that I even created a series for National Geographic.

"In Fire and Ash, the emphasis on environmental issues took a back seat, as I had a specific theme in mind for that project."