EXCLUSIVE: James Brolin 'Bugs Barbra Streisand' by Making Women Swoon Wherever He Goes

The 86-year-old Catch Me If You Can star is still in incredible shape and "is a bit of a natural flirt," said the source. "And he knows how to return the admiration he constantly gets from the opposite sex."

According to the source, while Brolin has always been very down to earth – he'll pump his own gas and will happily go on a solo run to pick up takeout at a local restaurant – the A Star Is Born diva, 84, is totally different.

And friends said it's not clear that the self-involved prima donna understands the effect her hottie hubby has on women because he acts differently when he's socializing by himself than when he's out with her.

"They're treated like royalty when they're out together, because in many ways they are the First Couple of Malibu – they're both living legends with nothing left to prove," said the said.