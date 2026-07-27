EXCLUSIVE: James Brolin 'Bugs Barbra Streisand' by Making Women Swoon Wherever He Goes
July 27 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Senior stud James Brolin is still making hearts flutter wherever he goes, which RadarOnline.com can reveal has pals warning Barbra Streisand, his wife of 28 years, to be on her guard.
"When James isn't with Barbra you can pretty clearly see he still has that same effect on the opposite sex that he's always had," said an insider. "Women are utterly charmed by him and still throw themselves at him, even if they have no idea that he was once a famous actor."
Brolin's Charm Still Turns Heads Everywhere
The 86-year-old Catch Me If You Can star is still in incredible shape and "is a bit of a natural flirt," said the source. "And he knows how to return the admiration he constantly gets from the opposite sex."
According to the source, while Brolin has always been very down to earth – he'll pump his own gas and will happily go on a solo run to pick up takeout at a local restaurant – the A Star Is Born diva, 84, is totally different.
And friends said it's not clear that the self-involved prima donna understands the effect her hottie hubby has on women because he acts differently when he's socializing by himself than when he's out with her.
"They're treated like royalty when they're out together, because in many ways they are the First Couple of Malibu – they're both living legends with nothing left to prove," said the said.
Streisand Boasts of Past Romances
"But she'll only go to a dinner party if there are huge VIPs and billionaire CEOs attending," said the insider.
Meanwhile, not only is Oscar winner Streisand seemingly unaware of the Lightyear star's effect on women, she loves regaling people with her own long-ago conquests. In her memoir, she bragged about sharing a bed with Warren Beatty back in the day.
Past Crushes Fuel Marriage Tension
Then in March, she girlishly gushed about her late The Way We Were costar Robert Redford in a swooning tribute at the Academy Awards.
"James has been incredibly patient over the years, but he's finding it more and more difficult to cope with Barbra's obsession with her past lovers and crushes," an insider shared. "It's become a real sticking point between them."