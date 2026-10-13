EXCLUSIVE: Jaclyn Smith Reveals Warren Beatty Role in Marriage Breakdown

The former TV crime-fighter had met fellow actor Davis at a commercial casting call in 1968 and they married months later.

Two years after tying the knot, Smith and a friend were slated to view an apartment in NYC that the couple was considering renting. Smith recalled running into Beatty, who asked her to audition for his upcoming flick while they were at the flat. Seemingly out of nowhere, her husband appeared.

Smith said she later found out Davis had been two-timing her with a real estate agent inside the apartment she was about to view, as she was standing there with Beatty.

The ageless beauty said of her first marriage: "I really thought it was a match made in heaven. We both didn't drink, we loved architecture, we both were actors, we were both from the South, we liked the same food. We liked everything the same, but boy, did I have a lot to learn."