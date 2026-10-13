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EXCLUSIVE: Jaclyn Smith Reveals Warren Beatty Role in Marriage Breakdown

Jaclyn Smith reveals Warren Beatty's role in her marriage breakdown and reflects on their connection.
Source: MEGA

Jaclyn Smith has revealed Warren Beatty's role in her marriage breakdown and reflects on their connection.

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Oct. 13 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Hollywood icon Warren Beatty was unexpectedly involved in Jaclyn Smith's heartbreaking revelation of how the Charlie's Angels legend discovered her husband Roger Davis was cheating on her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Smith, 80, delivered the anecdote as she recounted her four marriages in her new memoir, I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie.

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Smith Reflects on Failed First Marriage

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Warren Beatty asked Jaclyn Smith to audition for a film during an apartment viewing, she recalled.
Source: MEGA

Warren Beatty asked Jaclyn Smith to audition for a film during an apartment viewing, she recalled.

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The former TV crime-fighter had met fellow actor Davis at a commercial casting call in 1968 and they married months later.

Two years after tying the knot, Smith and a friend were slated to view an apartment in NYC that the couple was considering renting. Smith recalled running into Beatty, who asked her to audition for his upcoming flick while they were at the flat. Seemingly out of nowhere, her husband appeared.

Smith said she later found out Davis had been two-timing her with a real estate agent inside the apartment she was about to view, as she was standing there with Beatty.

The ageless beauty said of her first marriage: "I really thought it was a match made in heaven. We both didn't drink, we loved architecture, we both were actors, we were both from the South, we liked the same food. We liked everything the same, but boy, did I have a lot to learn."

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Smith Walked Away From Marriage

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Smith said she ended her marriage to Roger Davis after finding him with another woman on their fourth anniversary.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Smith said she ended her marriage to Roger Davis after finding him with another woman on their fourth anniversary.

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Smith said two years after the alleged incident, she discovered Davis with another woman on their fourth wedding anniversary – prompting her to call it quits.

"I mean, I was pretty naive and in love with love, but there's a line. When the paint starts to peel, get out, because it doesn't change," she shared.

Smith also had doomed marriages to actor Dennis Cole and cinematographer Anthony B. Richmond – father of her son, Gaston, and her daughter, Spencer – before exchanging vows with soulmate Brad Allen, now 72.

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Smith Gushes Over ‘Great’ Marriage

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Brad Allen loves Smith's children as his own, she said of her husband of nearly 29 years.
Source: AP1 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Brad Allen loves Smith's children as his own, she said of her husband of nearly 29 years.

Smith, who's been married to cardiothoracic surgeon Allen for nearly 29 years, said: "I'm a rule-follower from the best family in the whole wide world – no one would think I'd have this many marriages."

But speaking of Allen, she gushed: "I got a great husband, great marriage, and the most fantastic stepfather I could ever dream of. I mean, he loves my kids like they're his. There's no better gift."

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