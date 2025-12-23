EXCLUSIVE: Jack Nicholson's Heartbreak Fears – Friends Left Worried Actor, 88, Won't Recover After Losing Pal Diane Keaton
Dec. 23 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Jack Nicholson is devastated over the death of Diane Keaton – and friends fear he could be next, RadarOnline.com can reveal
The Shining star, 88, is now struggling to deal with the fact he never got to bid farewell to his 79-year-old friend and colleague.
"He's stunned and very cut up over her passing, it feels like he's lost a sister," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
A Deep Bond Forged on Set
The two costarred in 1981's Reds and the 2003 smash hit Something's Gotta Give, which is when they really bonded, the source said: "It was one of Jack's last big hurrahs in Hollywood before he went into full-blown retirement.
"He couldn't have asked for a better experience than working with her – they also spent a good amount of time together off-set. He would confide in her and vice versa," the source said.
The two stayed in touch for years afterward as well – she was one of the few people in his world whom he felt he could fully open up to, the insider said.
But with her death has come a real fear Nicholson may not have much time left either.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, he has cut an increasingly reclusive figure since retiring from acting in 2010.
Not only has he repeatedly turned down comeback offers, he rarely socializes or ventures out of his home in the Hollywood Hills, which has only fueled fears he's suffering from a serious illness like obesity or dementia.
Rare Sighting Sparks Health Fears
In one rare sighting in 2023, shutterbugs captured the aging legend looking bedraggled and out of sorts while gazing into space from the balcony of his luxury mansion – sparking more fears about his well-being.
"Jack has led an incredible life, and a lot of people would agree he's pretty lucky to still be around after all the partying he did in his heyday," noted an insider.
"Sadly, he's at an age now where a lot of his friends and contemporaries are passing away, and that's a very painful reality for him to be dealing with," the source said.
"He's a fighter, but at the end of the day he's only human."