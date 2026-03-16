EXCLUSIVE: Jumpy J. Lo Dreaming of Bad Bunny Bounce — How Diva is All Ears for Romantic and Career Collaboration With Super Bowl Star

Ahead of the global icon's big performance, the 56-year-old Hustlers beauty posted a fawning message to him on Instagram.

"Sending you all the love, positivity, and the biggest hug in the world! We are all behind you tonight. I know that you are going to kill it," she wrote.

J.Lo is said to be convinced that the 32-year-old rapper, real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, is exactly what she needs to revive her ailing career and love life.

"A bounce from Ben to Bunny would give her reputation a real jump!" noted the source, referring to J.Lo's ex Ben Affleck.

She already feels a special connection to the King of Latin Trap because of their shared Puerto Rican heritage, an insider said.

"She is so proud of him," said the insider. "She feels like he's doing so much for her people because both her parents were born in Puerto Rico, so seeing him doing so well is very personal for her."