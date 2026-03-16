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Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Lopez
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EXCLUSIVE: Jumpy J. Lo Dreaming of Bad Bunny Bounce — How Diva is All Ears for Romantic and Career Collaboration With Super Bowl Star

J. Lo is allegedly eyeing romance and a career collaboration with Super Bowl star Bad Bunny.
Source: MEGA

J. Lo is allegedly eyeing romance and a career collaboration with Super Bowl star Bad Bunny.

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March 16 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Desperate diva Jennifer Lopez is hoping that nuzzling up to Bad Bunny will give her love life and career a bounce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She's very stressed about her popularity right now and is convinced cuddling up with Bad Bunny could give her the boost she needs," especially after his history-making appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show, a source told RadarOnline.com.

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J.Lo Eyeing Romance With Bunny

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Jennifer Lopez sent Bad Bunny a supportive Instagram message ahead of his Super Bowl halftime show.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez sent Bad Bunny a supportive Instagram message ahead of his Super Bowl halftime show.

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Ahead of the global icon's big performance, the 56-year-old Hustlers beauty posted a fawning message to him on Instagram.

"Sending you all the love, positivity, and the biggest hug in the world! We are all behind you tonight. I know that you are going to kill it," she wrote.

J.Lo is said to be convinced that the 32-year-old rapper, real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, is exactly what she needs to revive her ailing career and love life.

"A bounce from Ben to Bunny would give her reputation a real jump!" noted the source, referring to J.Lo's ex Ben Affleck.

She already feels a special connection to the King of Latin Trap because of their shared Puerto Rican heritage, an insider said.

"She is so proud of him," said the insider. "She feels like he's doing so much for her people because both her parents were born in Puerto Rico, so seeing him doing so well is very personal for her."

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J.Lo Desperate For Career Boost

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Bad Bunny allegedly bonded with Lopez over their shared Puerto Rican heritage.
Source: MEGA

Bad Bunny allegedly bonded with Lopez over their shared Puerto Rican heritage.

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The Jenny From the Block singer's career could use some juice following a failed comeback effort - music giant BMG dropped her after her last album, This Is Me... Now, and its accompanying film tanked miserably.

Slow ticket sales for her 2025 tour forced her to downsize from 60,000-person stadiums, which she once reliably sold out, to hotels and other smaller venues that hold fewer than 20,000 people.

And after teaming up on music projects, she hopes they can make a dynamic Latin connection on the social scene.

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J.Lo Plotting Buzz With Bunny

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J. Lo is reportedly planning to invite Bad Bunny to a party at her home to generate publicity around them.
Source: MEGA

J. Lo is reportedly planning to invite Bad Bunny to a party at her home to generate publicity around them.

"She's planning to invite him and his entourage for a party at her place so they get the press buzzing about the combo," a source said.

"He's a big fan of hers, so no doubt he'll say yes to whatever she wants. At first it will be to help with her career. But it's likely to be a lot more. He's a real ladies' man."

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