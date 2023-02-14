Ivanka Trump Reveals Son Was Rushed To Hospital Hours Before Daddy Donald Dissed Rihanna

As this outlet reported, Trump slammed Rihanna, labeling her 13-minute performance at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday an "epic fail" and "the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history."

“This after insulting far more than half of our nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language,” the ex-president continued. “Also, so much for her ‘Stylist.’”