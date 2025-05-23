Your tip
Israeli Embassy 'Shooter' Charged With Murder After 'Slaughtering Couple' in Washington D.C. Gun Carnage and 'Writing Warped Manifesto'

Photo of Crime Scene
Source: MEGA

Israeli Embassy 'shooter' Elias Rodriguez has been charged with the murder of couple Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim.

May 23 2025, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

May 23 2025, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

Israeli Embassy "shooter" Elias Rodriguez has been charged with murder and could face the death penalty if convicted.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 31-year-old appeared at a federal court in Washington, DC following his arrest.

israeli embassy shooter charged with murder after slaughtering couple and writing warped manifesto
Source: MEGA

The couple were gunned down while leaving the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday evening.

He reportedly told police after his arrest, "I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza," federal authorities have said.

The alleged killer is also said to have shouted: "Free Palestine."

Rodriguez faces charges of murder of foreign officials, while prosecutors say additional charges are likely as authorities continue to investigate the killings.

He was not handcuffed and nodded along while the judge read him the charges.

Authorities say Rodriguez had no previous contact with law enforcement. According to police accounts, he was seen pacing outside the museum before the attack.

yaron lischinsky embassy of israel to the usa
Source: Embassy of Israel to USA

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, who both worked for the Israeli Embassy, were reportedly about to be engaged.

Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Washington Jeanine Pirro, who is leading the prosecution, has said it is "far too early" to say if the death penalty will be sought.

However, she added that this is a "death penalty eligible case."

The two people killed have been identified as Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli citizen, and Sarah Milgrim, an American.

They were a young couple who were reportedly about to be engaged.

Milgrim and Lischinsky, who were both Jewish, were working for the Israeli Embassy at the time when they were killed.

israeli embassy shooter charged with murder after slaughtering couple and writing warped manifesto
Source: MEGA

Elias Rodriguez reportedly told police after his arrest, 'I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza.'

They were shot dead while leaving the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday evening.

The couple was reportedly set to fly to Jerusalem over the weekend.

Lischinsky had bought an engagement ring and was planning to propose during their trip, Milgrim's parents have revealed.

"He was incredible," Milgrim's father, Robert, said of his would-be son-in-law.

"He was very much like Sarah – passionate, extremely intelligent, dedicated to what he does, always on the cause of what's right."

Manifesto Reveal

israeli embassy shooter charged with murder after slaughtering couple and writing warped manifesto
Source: MEGA

Lischinsky had bought an engagement ring and was planning to propose during their trip to Jerusalem this weekend.

RadarOnline.com revealed on Thursday that Rodriguez's shootings were out of revenge for attacks on Gaza, according to his alleged manifesto.

Rodriquez highlighted the "mounting death tolls Israel had obliterated," which have sparked numbers so high, authorities are now unable to continue "counting the dead."

And he called out "Western and Arab" governments who "let this happen," adding they "will never deserve the Palestinians' forgiveness."

Rodriquez went onto say "nonviolent" protests against the Israeli strikes have "not amounted to much," and he claimed the "Israelis themselves boast about their own shock at the free hand the Americans have given them to exterminate the Palestinians."

Ending his alleged manifesto, Rodriquez attempts to defend "armed demonstration" by saying: "I am glad that today at least there are many Americans for which the action will be highly legible, and, in some funny way, the only sane thing to do."

He signed off the document with a message to his loved ones, writing: "I love you, mom, dad, baby sis, and the rest of my familia, including you, O-----."

