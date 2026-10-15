Inside Ella Langley's Growing Feud With Riley Green — as Country Singer Fires Back After He Appears to Take Credit for Her Success

Green, a first-year coach on Season 30, commented on the Sept. 21 premiere while competing for sisters Ferryn and Brinkley Wright, who perform as Ferryn & Brinkley. The Sevierville, Tennessee, duo, ages 20 and 17, earned a four-chair turn.

Green told the sisters they reminded him of someone.

“I took her on tour with me. Her name’s Ella Langley. She’s doing pretty well,” he said. He also told them he’s “had a little success with duets.”

Ferryn & Brinkley chose Green over fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah and Adam Levine.

Some viewers read the remark as Green suggesting he helped launch Langley’s career. Others saw it as a lighthearted compliment to the duo.