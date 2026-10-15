Inside Ella Langley's Growing Feud With Riley Green — as Country Singer Fires Back After He Appears to Take Credit for Her Success
Oct. 15 2026, Published 10:40 a.m. ET
Ella Langley appears to have called out Riley Green after he mentioned taking her on tour while pitching a duo on “The Voice.”
A fan asked Langley during an Instagram Live whether Green “took credit” for her success, and she said she “didn’t love that.” Her reply, as reported, didn’t mention the show by name, but the fan’s question did. RadarOnline.com can reveal
Riley Green’s Pitch On ‘The Voice’
Green, a first-year coach on Season 30, commented on the Sept. 21 premiere while competing for sisters Ferryn and Brinkley Wright, who perform as Ferryn & Brinkley. The Sevierville, Tennessee, duo, ages 20 and 17, earned a four-chair turn.
Green told the sisters they reminded him of someone.
“I took her on tour with me. Her name’s Ella Langley. She’s doing pretty well,” he said. He also told them he’s “had a little success with duets.”
Ferryn & Brinkley chose Green over fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah and Adam Levine.
Some viewers read the remark as Green suggesting he helped launch Langley’s career. Others saw it as a lighthearted compliment to the duo.
Langley Says She ‘Didn’t Love That’
The Instagram Live took place shortly before Langley’s Oct. 7 headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.
When the fan asked whether Green’s comment rubbed her the wrong way, Langley replied, “Yeah, when that man took credit? No, didn’t love that, but typical.” She added, “Typical. Pretty typical.”
Langley also unfollowed Green on Instagram, Us Weekly reported Oct. 7, noting that he still followed her at the time. Why she unfollowed him hasn’t been confirmed, though fans have tied it to the “Voice” comment.
Langley-Green's History Together
Langley and Green have recorded two duets: “You Look Like You Love Me” (2024) and “Don’t Mind If I Do,” the title track of Green’s 2024 album. Langley opened for Green on his 2024 Ain’t My Last Rodeo tour and his 2025 Damn Country Music tour.
“You Look Like You Love Me” won musical event of the year at the 2024 CMA Awards, the first CMA wins for both. It also won single, song, and music video of the year at the 2025 ceremony.
Dating rumors have followed the pair, but both have denied them. Langley said in 2024, “We’re not dating, we’re just friends.”
They also performed “Don’t Mind If I Do” together on the Season 26 finale of “The Voice” in December 2024.
Langley’s Success Beyond Collaborations
Langley released her debut album, “Hungover,” in August 2024. “You Look Like You Love Me” is on it, and that song and “Weren’t for the Wind,” from the deluxe edition “Still Hungover,” both reached No. 1 on country radio.
Her second album, “Dandelion,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in April. Its lead single, “Choosin’ Texas,” had logged 20 weeks atop the Hot 100 as of late August, the longest run for a non-holiday song in Billboard history.