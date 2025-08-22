How Influencer Lydia Ruf Is Proving You Don’t Need Selfies to Become a Star

Imagine you are on a vacation and you receive notifications that inform you’ve earned money through sales. Exhilarating, right? Who does not want to earn without breaks, and that too when they’re possibly having the time of their lives skiing through the Alps or surfing in Hawaii? What if you could become a star in the digital space without ever showing your face on camera?!

The scenario seems too good to be true in real life to most of us, especially homemakers who are busy raising families. For Lydia Ruf, it was the kind of motivation that set her up on the road to groundbreaking success and innovation.

From a humble beginning in the online space to becoming the Digital Business Mentor and Brand Strategist at Faceless Ladies, Lydia has come a long way. Being constantly at a loss with a system that did not seem to be working for her, she felt disconnected and uncertain about the future.