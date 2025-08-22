Your tip
How Influencer Lydia Ruf Is Proving You Don’t Need Selfies to Become a Star

Aug. 22 2025, Published 2:00 a.m. ET

Imagine you are on a vacation and you receive notifications that inform you’ve earned money through sales. Exhilarating, right? Who does not want to earn without breaks, and that too when they’re possibly having the time of their lives skiing through the Alps or surfing in Hawaii? What if you could become a star in the digital space without ever showing your face on camera?!

The scenario seems too good to be true in real life to most of us, especially homemakers who are busy raising families. For Lydia Ruf, it was the kind of motivation that set her up on the road to groundbreaking success and innovation.

From a humble beginning in the online space to becoming the Digital Business Mentor and Brand Strategist at Faceless Ladies, Lydia has come a long way. Being constantly at a loss with a system that did not seem to be working for her, she felt disconnected and uncertain about the future.

Her decision to quit her desk job and take the reins herself proved to be a game-changer not only for herself but also for numerous women across the globe who were going through phases of self-doubt, low self-esteem and stress. Lydia began her journey by creating her Instagram page and learning the tricks of the trade after putting her kids to sleep. She wished to make a difference while remaining financially independent.

Lydia began testing strategies, creating impactful content, and launching digital products while focusing on continuous improvement. She started automating all her learnings without any start-up capital in hand or without the support of mentors, team members. She never even had to show her face in any of her videos!

You don’t have to be loud in order to be powerful – this is Lydia’s go-to adage while defining success. She helps women channelize their strengths and convert their talent into opportunities to create successful businesses and rake in the moolah!

She has mentored over 600 women who are now proud owners of digital brands and who are never required to feature in photos or reels! Lydia’s wholesome understanding of the ever-changing digital space has not only made her an expert but has also opened the door to others who believe they can do it too!

