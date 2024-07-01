Your tip
Idaho College Murders: Trial Date Set in Case Against Bryan Kohberger — But One Major Detail Remains Uncertain

A trial date has been scheduled for Bryan Kohberger's case, officials said.

Jul. 1 2024

The case against quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger finally has a trial date, as an Idaho judge has scheduled a date for next year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A judge recently scheduled Kohberger to stand trial in June 2025 for the four murders, Front Page Detectives reported.

Bryan Kohberger pled not guilty to the murders.

While the trial has a scheduled date and is expected to last three months, the location for the trial still remains undetermined.

Kohberger’s attorneys and prosecutors did not object to the proposed trial date.

Defense lawyer Anne Taylor has filed many motions challenging parts of the prosecutor's murder case.

However, lead defense attorney Anne Taylor stated they have yet to present evidence showing why the trial should take place outside of Latah County.

Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/@XANAKERNODLE / @MADDIEMOGEN/INSTAGRAM

Kohberger was connected to the crime through DNA evidence found on a knife sheath found at the scene.

In November 2022, Kohberger, 29, was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology at Washington State University when police believe he broke into a home in Moscow, Idaho, and allegedly fatally stabbed four students — Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.

Kohberger's attorneys claim their client was stargazing several miles away on the night of the murders.

Kohberger was eventually identified as a suspect and charged with four counts of first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty in the case and is currently behind bars without bail.

If convicted, Kohberger could face the death penalty. RadarOnline.com recently reported how his team could use the same tactic as cult mom Lori Vallow to "avoid" death penalty, if convicted.

