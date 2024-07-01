Idaho College Murders: Trial Date Set in Case Against Bryan Kohberger — But One Major Detail Remains Uncertain
The case against quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger finally has a trial date, as an Idaho judge has scheduled a date for next year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A judge recently scheduled Kohberger to stand trial in June 2025 for the four murders, Front Page Detectives reported.
While the trial has a scheduled date and is expected to last three months, the location for the trial still remains undetermined.
Kohberger’s attorneys and prosecutors did not object to the proposed trial date.
However, lead defense attorney Anne Taylor stated they have yet to present evidence showing why the trial should take place outside of Latah County.
In November 2022, Kohberger, 29, was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology at Washington State University when police believe he broke into a home in Moscow, Idaho, and allegedly fatally stabbed four students — Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.
Kohberger was eventually identified as a suspect and charged with four counts of first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty in the case and is currently behind bars without bail.
If convicted, Kohberger could face the death penalty. RadarOnline.com recently reported how his team could use the same tactic as cult mom Lori Vallow to "avoid" death penalty, if convicted.