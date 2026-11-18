In shocking legal papers, Mortensen claims she and her family members have been harassed, followed and threatened nonstop,

"Reporters and strangers investigating the case on their own have shown up outside of our homes, followed family members and invaded our privacy in ways that have made it difficult to stay safe," according to her legal motion.

Mortensen was a roommate of the four students brutally slaughtered in an off-campus rental home in Moscow in November 2022.

At the time, Mortensen told authorities she'd seen a masked man in their home around 4 a.m. She and another surviving roommate discovered the bodies of their six friends.

In July 2025, Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders.

The 31-year-old is now attempting to withdraw his plea and a hearing has been set for Dec. 10.