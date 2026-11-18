EXCLUSIVE: Idaho 4 Murders Survivor Fights to Keep Her Face Out of Public Eye
Nov. 18 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
A former student claims surviving the University of Idaho massacre has turned her life into a nightmare, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dylan Mortensen, 23, has assumed a new identity and moved nine times since the murders to avoid being targeted – and that she's pleading with a judge to hold off on releasing footage that clearly shows her face.
Idaho Murders Survivor Reveals Terrifying Harassment
In shocking legal papers, Mortensen claims she and her family members have been harassed, followed and threatened nonstop,
"Reporters and strangers investigating the case on their own have shown up outside of our homes, followed family members and invaded our privacy in ways that have made it difficult to stay safe," according to her legal motion.
Mortensen was a roommate of the four students brutally slaughtered in an off-campus rental home in Moscow in November 2022.
At the time, Mortensen told authorities she'd seen a masked man in their home around 4 a.m. She and another surviving roommate discovered the bodies of their six friends.
In July 2025, Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders.
The 31-year-old is now attempting to withdraw his plea and a hearing has been set for Dec. 10.
Mortensen Reveals Chilling Death Threats
Mortensen "testified for the prosecution and gave multiple interviews regarding the man I saw in the home on the night of the murders," according to legal documents.
Since then, she's "spent nearly four years dealing with public attention, harassment, threats and constant speculation about my involvement in what happened," the papers say.
"Some individuals have called me a murderer, accused me of lying and told me that I should have died that night. Others have expressed hopes that I would be hurt or killed."
Mortensen Fights to Keep Face Hidden
She's now asking a judge to reconsider a recent decision to release video and images that potentially feature her face.
According to legal documents, Mortensen wants her face to remain blurred "in police interviews, body-camera footage and other investigative recording related to the University of Idaho murders."
Mortensen argues that "removing the blurring" would give people "another opportunity to pause recordings, take screenshots, isolate specific expressions, and create new theories based on how they believe I should have looked or reacted," the legal papers say.