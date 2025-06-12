Ibiza’s Hottest Hotel Just Got a Major Upgrade — Inside Destino Five’s Big Summer Comeback
Ibiza just raised the bar. Again.
This summer, the Balearic hotspot welcomes back one of its most iconic destinations—Destino Five Ibiza, which officially reopened June 1, 2025 after a high-gloss, top-to-bottom transformation.
Now elevated to five-star status, the resort is making headlines not just for its sleek new design, but also for a stacked lineup of global DJs, upgraded luxury suites, and a clear mission to lead the way in sustainable hospitality.
From Party Pad to Luxury Powerhouse
Once known as the laid-back sibling in the Pacha Group family, Destino Five has officially stepped into the spotlight.
The newly redesigned hotel now features 159 modern rooms and suites, including the coveted Cherry Vista Suites, each boasting large private terraces, oversized pools, and unobstructed views of Ibiza’s famous coastline.
Also new this season: a chic firepit lounge, an upgraded outdoor gym, and an open-air stage that’s already generating buzz among industry insiders for its summer programming.
Destino FIVE Ibiza is also where some of the world’s top DJs will take the stage all season long.
Marco Carola, CamelPhat, Solomun, and Blond:ish are all confirmed, with Pacha’s iconic Music On residency returning to the venue for another electric run.
Radar can confirm that guests who book directly with the hotel will receive complimentary access to all Pacha ICONS events on-site—plus entry into Pacha Ibiza, the island’s legendary nightclub.
That means no scrambling for tickets to catch names like Mau P, Sonny Fodera, or Robin Schulz. Just check in, dress up, and step into the party.
The culinary program has also been reimagined to match the new look. Cielo brings all-day Mediterranean dining with live music, while Elia—a sleek Greek restaurant perched above the water—serves grilled seafood, small plates, and fresh local fare with panoramic sunset views.
Poolside? That’s Playa Pacha, where guests can lounge with signature cocktails, light bites, and a breezy, social atmosphere. It’s relaxed by day, with a buzz of energy kicking off as the sun goes down.
Luxury That’s Actually Low-Impact
Behind the glamour, Destino Five is quietly leading the charge in eco-conscious hospitality. The hotel now operates on 100% renewable energy, recycles millions of litres of water annually, and sources much of its produce from local Ibiza farms.
The property has already reduced its carbon footprint by 46% and is currently pursuing LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.
For a hotel known for music and indulgence, it’s a smart, modern move that puts sustainability on center stage.
What You Need to Know Before You Book
Destino Five Ibiza is now accepting summer 2025 reservations with flexible options like “Book Now, Pay Later” and a late checkout perk (until 3 PM for direct bookings).
Custom experiences are also available—from private airport transfers to champagne on arrival and wellness add-ons.
One note: Access to Pacha events is for guests aged 18 and older and is subject to availability. VIP seating and premium access are not included unless otherwise arranged.
For full booking info, terms, and updates, head to destino.fivehotelsandresorts.com