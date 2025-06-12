Ibiza’s Hottest Hotel Just Got a Major Upgrade — Inside Destino Five’s Big Summer Comeback

From Party Pad to Luxury Powerhouse

Once known as the laid-back sibling in the Pacha Group family, Destino Five has officially stepped into the spotlight.

The newly redesigned hotel now features 159 modern rooms and suites, including the coveted Cherry Vista Suites, each boasting large private terraces, oversized pools, and unobstructed views of Ibiza’s famous coastline.

Also new this season: a chic firepit lounge, an upgraded outdoor gym, and an open-air stage that’s already generating buzz among industry insiders for its summer programming.

Destino FIVE Ibiza is also where some of the world’s top DJs will take the stage all season long.

Marco Carola, CamelPhat, Solomun, and Blond:ish are all confirmed, with Pacha’s iconic Music On residency returning to the venue for another electric run.

Radar can confirm that guests who book directly with the hotel will receive complimentary access to all Pacha ICONS events on-site—plus entry into Pacha Ibiza, the island’s legendary nightclub.

That means no scrambling for tickets to catch names like Mau P, Sonny Fodera, or Robin Schulz. Just check in, dress up, and step into the party.

The culinary program has also been reimagined to match the new look. Cielo brings all-day Mediterranean dining with live music, while Elia—a sleek Greek restaurant perched above the water—serves grilled seafood, small plates, and fresh local fare with panoramic sunset views.

Poolside? That’s Playa Pacha, where guests can lounge with signature cocktails, light bites, and a breezy, social atmosphere. It’s relaxed by day, with a buzz of energy kicking off as the sun goes down.

Luxury That’s Actually Low-Impact

Behind the glamour, Destino Five is quietly leading the charge in eco-conscious hospitality. The hotel now operates on 100% renewable energy, recycles millions of litres of water annually, and sources much of its produce from local Ibiza farms.

The property has already reduced its carbon footprint by 46% and is currently pursuing LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

For a hotel known for music and indulgence, it’s a smart, modern move that puts sustainability on center stage.