Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Contributor

Ibiza’s Hottest Hotel Just Got a Major Upgrade — Inside Destino Five’s Big Summer Comeback

destino radar split pic
Source: Destino FIVE Ibiza

June 12 2025, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ibiza just raised the bar. Again.

This summer, the Balearic hotspot welcomes back one of its most iconic destinations—Destino Five Ibiza, which officially reopened June 1, 2025 after a high-gloss, top-to-bottom transformation.

Now elevated to five-star status, the resort is making headlines not just for its sleek new design, but also for a stacked lineup of global DJs, upgraded luxury suites, and a clear mission to lead the way in sustainable hospitality.

Article continues below advertisement
thumbnaildestino five ibizaepic suite with pool view
Source: Destino FIVE Ibiza
Article continues below advertisement

From Party Pad to Luxury Powerhouse

Once known as the laid-back sibling in the Pacha Group family, Destino Five has officially stepped into the spotlight.

The newly redesigned hotel now features 159 modern rooms and suites, including the coveted Cherry Vista Suites, each boasting large private terraces, oversized pools, and unobstructed views of Ibiza’s famous coastline.

Also new this season: a chic firepit lounge, an upgraded outdoor gym, and an open-air stage that’s already generating buzz among industry insiders for its summer programming.

Destino FIVE Ibiza is also where some of the world’s top DJs will take the stage all season long.

Marco Carola, CamelPhat, Solomun, and Blond:ish are all confirmed, with Pacha’s iconic Music On residency returning to the venue for another electric run.

Radar can confirm that guests who book directly with the hotel will receive complimentary access to all Pacha ICONS events on-site—plus entry into Pacha Ibiza, the island’s legendary nightclub.

That means no scrambling for tickets to catch names like Mau P, Sonny Fodera, or Robin Schulz. Just check in, dress up, and step into the party.

The culinary program has also been reimagined to match the new look. Cielo brings all-day Mediterranean dining with live music, while Elia—a sleek Greek restaurant perched above the water—serves grilled seafood, small plates, and fresh local fare with panoramic sunset views.

Poolside? That’s Playa Pacha, where guests can lounge with signature cocktails, light bites, and a breezy, social atmosphere. It’s relaxed by day, with a buzz of energy kicking off as the sun goes down.

Luxury That’s Actually Low-Impact

Behind the glamour, Destino Five is quietly leading the charge in eco-conscious hospitality. The hotel now operates on 100% renewable energy, recycles millions of litres of water annually, and sources much of its produce from local Ibiza farms.

The property has already reduced its carbon footprint by 46% and is currently pursuing LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

For a hotel known for music and indulgence, it’s a smart, modern move that puts sustainability on center stage.

Article continues below advertisement
thumbnaildestino five ibizacherry suite with xl pool
Source: Destino FIVE Ibiza
Article continues below advertisement

What You Need to Know Before You Book

Destino Five Ibiza is now accepting summer 2025 reservations with flexible options like “Book Now, Pay Later” and a late checkout perk (until 3 PM for direct bookings).

Custom experiences are also available—from private airport transfers to champagne on arrival and wellness add-ons.

One note: Access to Pacha events is for guests aged 18 and older and is subject to availability. VIP seating and premium access are not included unless otherwise arranged.

For full booking info, terms, and updates, head to destino.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Contributor
ju miner unprecedented smart free cloud mining earn btc eth doge xrp easily

JU Miner: Unprecedented Smart Free Cloud Mining - Earn BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP Easily

destino five ibizaresort overview
Source: Destino FIVE Ibiza
RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.