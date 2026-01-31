EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Hunter S. Thompson Death Probe After Gonzo Icon's Widow Alerted Authorities to 'Life-Changing' Discovery

Hunter S. Thompson has again become the subject of official scrutiny after Colorado investigators completed a rare re-examination of the circumstances surrounding his 2005 death – and RadarOnline.com has all the details of the bizarre case. The renewed focus followed contact from Thompson's widow, Anita, now 54, who approached authorities with what investigators described as new concerns tied to a "life-changing" discovery.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Colorado investigators have re-examined Hunter S. Thompson’s 2005 death.

Thompson, 67 at the time of his death, was found with a fatal gunshot wound at his home in Woody Creek, outside Aspen, in February 2005. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has now announced its independent review confirmed the original ruling that Thompson died by suicide. In a statement released with the findings, Anita thanked investigators for their work. She said: "This allows all of us who loved Hunter to move forward with a clean conscience." But it was her outreach to authorities last year that prompted the re-examination, despite officials stating there was no immediate evidence pointing to foul play.

Article continues below advertisement

'Life-Changing' Info Sparked Case Review

Source: MEGA New findings reaffirmed that no foul play occurred in the 2005 shooting.

The case review was led by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation after Anita contacted Pitkin County sheriff Michael Buglione. Buglione said her concerns stemmed from information Anita had recently learned. "She'd just found out something that is life-changing for her," he previously said, adding the sheriff's office remained committed to addressing lingering questions even in long-closed cases. Buglione emphasized the original investigation was handled properly, but welcomed the independent assessment. He said: "The CBI's conclusions reaffirm the original findings and, we hope, provide reassurance and clarity." The review examined evidence collected in 2005, law enforcement reports, and witness statements, according to investigators.

Article continues below advertisement

'His Father Had Shot Himself'

Source: JUAN F. THOMPSON/FACEBOOK; MEGA Official reports recount the moment Hunter S. Thompson’s son discovered the scene.

Thompson's death was first reported to authorities by his son, Juan, now 61, who called law enforcement on the day of the shooting. Pitkin County deputy John Armstrong responded to the scene and reported hearing three shotgun blasts as he approached the property. Juan later explained the shots were fired outside the home. In his written report, Armstrong detailed Juan's account. "Juan told me that his father had shot himself," Armstrong wrote. He added, "He said he had been in the living room next to the kitchen, where his father was. I asked Juan if he had heard the shot. Juan said he had heard a dull sound, not a sharp crack typical of a gunshot."

Dark Legacy of a Countercultural Rebel

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA The Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirms the original suicide ruling.