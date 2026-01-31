EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Hunter S. Thompson Death Probe After Gonzo Icon's Widow Alerted Authorities to 'Life-Changing' Discovery
Jan. 31 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Hunter S. Thompson has again become the subject of official scrutiny after Colorado investigators completed a rare re-examination of the circumstances surrounding his 2005 death – and RadarOnline.com has all the details of the bizarre case.
The renewed focus followed contact from Thompson's widow, Anita, now 54, who approached authorities with what investigators described as new concerns tied to a "life-changing" discovery.
Thompson, 67 at the time of his death, was found with a fatal gunshot wound at his home in Woody Creek, outside Aspen, in February 2005.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has now announced its independent review confirmed the original ruling that Thompson died by suicide. In a statement released with the findings, Anita thanked investigators for their work.
She said: "This allows all of us who loved Hunter to move forward with a clean conscience." But it was her outreach to authorities last year that prompted the re-examination, despite officials stating there was no immediate evidence pointing to foul play.
'Life-Changing' Info Sparked Case Review
The case review was led by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation after Anita contacted Pitkin County sheriff Michael Buglione.
Buglione said her concerns stemmed from information Anita had recently learned.
"She'd just found out something that is life-changing for her," he previously said, adding the sheriff's office remained committed to addressing lingering questions even in long-closed cases.
Buglione emphasized the original investigation was handled properly, but welcomed the independent assessment.
He said: "The CBI's conclusions reaffirm the original findings and, we hope, provide reassurance and clarity."
The review examined evidence collected in 2005, law enforcement reports, and witness statements, according to investigators.
'His Father Had Shot Himself'
Thompson's death was first reported to authorities by his son, Juan, now 61, who called law enforcement on the day of the shooting.
Pitkin County deputy John Armstrong responded to the scene and reported hearing three shotgun blasts as he approached the property.
Juan later explained the shots were fired outside the home. In his written report, Armstrong detailed Juan's account.
"Juan told me that his father had shot himself," Armstrong wrote.
He added, "He said he had been in the living room next to the kitchen, where his father was. I asked Juan if he had heard the shot. Juan said he had heard a dull sound, not a sharp crack typical of a gunshot."
Dark Legacy of a Countercultural Rebel
Investigators found the famous author seated in his desk chair. A .357 handgun lay on the floor near his foot, while a .45 handgun was recovered from a nearby shelf.
Juan's shotgun was located on the living room floor, according to the report.
The medical examiner at the time ruled the death a suicide, stating: "There's no smoking gun here."
In the days after his death, Anita said her husband – the gonzo journalist who built a career chronicling chaos, excess, and American power – had spoken about suicide for months before his passing.
That history was part of the original investigation and was revisited during the recent review.
Thompson, best known for his Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas book, pioneered a first-person style that blurred journalism and memoir.
His remains were cremated and later fired from a cannon during a private ceremony attended by friends and celebrities, including Johnny Depp, 62, who portrayed him in the 1998 film adaptation of Fear and Loathing.
Alongside that work, Hunter chronicled politics, drugs, and power in his other books, becoming a countercultural icon before he died in 2005, and still influencing generations of writers worldwide.