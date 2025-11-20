EXCLUSIVE: Hunter S. Thompson Murder Bombshell! 'Life-Changing Discovery' Sparks Fresh Probe Into Author's Shocking Death 20 Years Later

Authorities in Colorado are investigating the suicide of famed gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson as a possible murder after his widow made a "life-changing" discovery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Thompson, best known for his book Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, was 67 when he died of a gunshot wound to the head in his Woody Creek, Colorado, home in February 2005.

Anita Thompson, 53, told The Associated Press days after her husband's death he had been talking about suicide for months. She sparked the new probe earlier this year after contacting Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione, who stated that while there was no new evidence suggesting foul play, the Sheriff's Office was committed to answering any lingering questions.