Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > crime
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter S. Thompson Murder Bombshell! 'Life-Changing Discovery' Sparks Fresh Probe Into Author's Shocking Death 20 Years Later

A life-changing discovery sparks a new murder probe into author Hunter S. Thompson's shocking death.
Source: MEGA

A life-changing discovery sparks a new murder probe into author Hunter S. Thompson's shocking death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 20 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Authorities in Colorado are investigating the suicide of famed gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson as a possible murder after his widow made a "life-changing" discovery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Thompson, best known for his book Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, was 67 when he died of a gunshot wound to the head in his Woody Creek, Colorado, home in February 2005.

Anita Thompson, 53, told The Associated Press days after her husband's death he had been talking about suicide for months. She sparked the new probe earlier this year after contacting Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione, who stated that while there was no new evidence suggesting foul play, the Sheriff's Office was committed to answering any lingering questions.

Article continues below advertisement

A Life-Changing Find

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Colorado authorities reopened the Hunter S. Thompson case after his widow, Anita, reported a 'life-changing' discovery.
Source: MEGA

Colorado authorities reopened the Hunter S. Thompson case after his widow, Anita, reported a 'life-changing' discovery.

Article continues below advertisement

Anita's concerns were raised over things she'd "been hearing from, say, friends and possibly relatives about Hunter's demise," Buglione said. "She'd just found out something that is life-changing for her."

Hunter's son, Juan Thompson, now 61, called law enforcement to report his death. Pitkin County Deputy John Armstrong responded and heard three shots ring out as he approached the home.

Juan walked out of the house and told Armstrong he fired three shotgun blasts into the air "to mark the passing of his father."

Hunter was found sitting in his desk chair with a .357 on the floor near his foot, along with a .45 handgun on a nearby shelf.

Article continues below advertisement

Finding The Shotgun

Article continues below advertisement
Deputy John Armstrong's report details Juan Thompson's account of the night his father died.
Source: JUAN F. THOMPSON/FACEBOOK; MEGA

Deputy John Armstrong's report details Juan Thompson's account of the night his father died.

Article continues below advertisement

"Juan told me that his father had shot himself," Armstrong wrote in his report, according to the Vail Daily. "[He] said he had been in the living room next to the kitchen, where his father was. I asked Juan if he had heard the shot. Juan said he had heard a dull sound, not a sharp crack typical of a gunshot."

Juan's shotgun was on the living room floor, according to Armstrong's report.

The medical examiner at the time ruled the death a suicide, noting: "There's no smoking gun here."

Juan did not respond to a RadarOnline.com message by the time of publication, and Anita declined to comment.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Prince William plans a palace purge to 'wipe out' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to preserve the monarchy.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Plots Palace Purge – Future King Ready to 'Wipe Out' Estranged Brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'To Preserve the Monarchy'

Photo of Keira Knightley & Joe Wilkinson

EXCLUSIVE: Married Mom Keira Knightley Struggled to Shoot 'Disgusting' Kiss With Dirty-Talking Bearded Comic to Rake in Huge Paycheck for Christmas Ad

Article continues below advertisement
Juan's memoir, 'Stories I Tell Myself,' reveals a turbulent childhood with his father.
Source: MEGA

Juan's memoir, 'Stories I Tell Myself,' reveals a turbulent childhood with his father.

Hunter's grandson, William, 27, told RadarOnline.com: "I don't think we are talking to reporters, and I appreciate your interest."

Hunter's only child, son Juan, described his childhood in a 2016 book.

Juan described his tumultuous childhood in his 2016 memoir, Stories I Tell Myself: Growing Up With Hunter S. Thompson.

According to the book's promo: "He writes of his growing fear of his father; of the arguments between his parents reaching frightening levels; and of his finally fighting back, trying to protect his mother as the state troopers are called in to separate father and son."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.