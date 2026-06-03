Hunter Biden Takes a Nasty Swipe at Ivanka Trump's Husband as He Praises Joe for Being the 'Best Dad' — 'You Might Want to Check Out Who Is Paying Jared Kushner'
June 3 2026, Published 1:41 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden took a brutal swipe at Jared Kushner while passionately defending his father, former President Joe Biden, in a fiery social media post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president's son praised Joe as "the best Dad in the world" before taking aim at Kushner, Ivanka Trump's husband, and questioning his financial ties.
Hunter Defends His Father
Hunter shared the message on X on June 2, writing: "You might not like my Dad's politics, but he is the best Dad in the world and I love him more than anything."
But the post quickly shifted from a heartfelt tribute into a political attack.
"If you're worried about who is selling out this country you might want to check out who is paying Jared Kushner," Hunter wrote.
Questions Over Saudi Investment
Jared, who served as a senior adviser in Donald Trump's first administration, has long faced questions from critics about his business dealings after leaving government.
Hunter's comment appeared to reference Jared's private equity firm, Affinity Partners. The company received a $2 billion investment commitment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund after Jared departed the White House, a deal that has drawn scrutiny from political opponents and ethics watchdogs, per AP News.
Jared has repeatedly defended the investment and denied any wrongdoing.
Ivanka Boasts About Massive Island Development
Hunter's swipe at Jared comes as the former White House adviser's business ventures have landed back in the spotlight.
Recently, Ivanka opened up about a lavish private-island development she is pursuing with her husband through his private equity firm, Affinity Partners.
Speaking on David Senra's podcast, she described discovering Sazan Island, an uninhabited 1,400-acre landmass off the coast of Albania, during a boating trip with friends.
"We were on a friend's boat, and we stopped for a swim," she recalled. "Effectively, that's how we found it."
Ivanka called the Mediterranean venture "an incredible project" and said it is "massive in scale" after years spent working to acquire and develop the island.
'Tone Deaf' Backlash Erupts Online
Ivanka's remarks quickly triggered criticism from detractors who argued the ultra-luxury project was poorly timed amid ongoing economic concerns.
While discussing the development, she insisted the venture was about more than profit, saying: "It's not even a business for me, despite the scale of it."
She also described the project as "the culmination of all of my experience in real estate" and said creating the destination requires "a lot of vision."
Critics were unconvinced.
One person wrote, "Why in the hell would she throw this in the face of Millions of less fortunate people in a failing economy."
Another blasted her comments as "profoundly tone deaf," while reports claim some locals have already nicknamed the development "Trump Island."