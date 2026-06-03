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Home > Politics > Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden Takes a Nasty Swipe at Ivanka Trump's Husband as He Praises Joe for Being the 'Best Dad' — 'You Might Want to Check Out Who Is Paying Jared Kushner'

split image of Jared Kushner and Hunter Biden
Source: mega

Hunter Biden defended his father while taking aim at Jared Kushner in a fiery social media post.

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June 3 2026, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

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Hunter Biden took a brutal swipe at Jared Kushner while passionately defending his father, former President Joe Biden, in a fiery social media post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president's son praised Joe as "the best Dad in the world" before taking aim at Kushner, Ivanka Trump's husband, and questioning his financial ties.

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Hunter Defends His Father

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image of Hunter suggested critics should look into 'who is paying Jared Kushner.'
Source: mega

Hunter suggested critics should look into 'who is paying Jared Kushner.'

Hunter shared the message on X on June 2, writing: "You might not like my Dad's politics, but he is the best Dad in the world and I love him more than anything."

But the post quickly shifted from a heartfelt tribute into a political attack.

"If you're worried about who is selling out this country you might want to check out who is paying Jared Kushner," Hunter wrote.

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Source: @krassenstein/X

Jared is the founder of Affinity Partners, a private equity firm launched after he left the White House.

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Questions Over Saudi Investment

image of Hunter's comments came amid renewed scrutiny of the Trump family's business ventures.
Source: mega

Hunter's comments came amid renewed scrutiny of the Trump family's business ventures.

Jared, who served as a senior adviser in Donald Trump's first administration, has long faced questions from critics about his business dealings after leaving government.

Hunter's comment appeared to reference Jared's private equity firm, Affinity Partners. The company received a $2 billion investment commitment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund after Jared departed the White House, a deal that has drawn scrutiny from political opponents and ethics watchdogs, per AP News.

Jared has repeatedly defended the investment and denied any wrongdoing.

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Ivanka Boasts About Massive Island Development

image of Ivanka Trump recently discussed a luxury resort project she is developing with Jared in Albania.
Source: mega

Ivanka Trump recently discussed a luxury resort project she is developing with Jared in Albania.

Hunter's swipe at Jared comes as the former White House adviser's business ventures have landed back in the spotlight.

Recently, Ivanka opened up about a lavish private-island development she is pursuing with her husband through his private equity firm, Affinity Partners.

Speaking on David Senra's podcast, she described discovering Sazan Island, an uninhabited 1,400-acre landmass off the coast of Albania, during a boating trip with friends.

"We were on a friend's boat, and we stopped for a swim," she recalled. "Effectively, that's how we found it."

Ivanka called the Mediterranean venture "an incredible project" and said it is "massive in scale" after years spent working to acquire and develop the island.

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'Tone Deaf' Backlash Erupts Online

image of The couple's planned Mediterranean development has been criticized by some as 'tone deaf.'
Source: mega

The couple's planned Mediterranean development has been criticized by some as 'tone deaf.'

Ivanka's remarks quickly triggered criticism from detractors who argued the ultra-luxury project was poorly timed amid ongoing economic concerns.

While discussing the development, she insisted the venture was about more than profit, saying: "It's not even a business for me, despite the scale of it."

She also described the project as "the culmination of all of my experience in real estate" and said creating the destination requires "a lot of vision."

Critics were unconvinced.

One person wrote, "Why in the hell would she throw this in the face of Millions of less fortunate people in a failing economy."

Another blasted her comments as "profoundly tone deaf," while reports claim some locals have already nicknamed the development "Trump Island."

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