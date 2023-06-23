Horndog Hunter Biden 'Grabbed Women's A----' and Acted Like a 'Spoiled Child' Inside $10k Secret Sex Club
Hunter Biden was allegedly kicked out of a $10,000-per-year secret sex club for “grabbing women’s a-----” and acting like a “spoiled child,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sensational development to come just days after President Joe Biden’s son pleaded guilty to two federal tax charges, the founder of the SNCTM club revealed Hunter first applied for membership to the secret sex club in 2018.
The founder, Damon Lawner, also claimed he kicked Hunter out of the club after just one party and then decided to expose the first son’s membership following the news of Hunter’s plea deal on Tuesday.
According to Lawner, he was forced to kick Hunter out of SNCTM because Hunter was “grabbing women’s a----” and breaking other club rules.
“When I told Hunter he had to leave, that people were complaining about his behavior, he was belligerent and acted like a spoiled child,” the SNCTM founder told the New York Post on Thursday. “But he did leave.”
Also surprising was Lawner’s claim that he was later approached by the IRS criminal division for “bookkeeping and records” connected to Hunter’s $10,000-per-year membership to SNCTM and the federal investigation into Hunter's taxes and other finances.
Lawner also claimed the $10,000 membership fee was “made through an LLC” and paid “by a mystery woman” who accompanied President Biden’s son to his one and only party at the club.
Lawner then received a subpoena from the IRS on November 1, 2021, but he was unable to provide the revenue service any records pertaining to Hunter’s alleged membership because he did not have the records.
“[The IRS] told me I’m not in any trouble and that this is an ongoing investigation and I was not allowed to talk about the case,” he told the Post.
But according to Lawner, he did not keep payment records for Hunter or any other member of the club because he needed “to keep club membership anonymous.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lawner first exposed Hunter’s alleged SNCTM membership earlier this week in a now-deleted Instagram post.
“Hunter was a member of SNCTM and I canceled his membership after 1 party because he’s a scumbag,” Lawner wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.
Lawner himself has since been banned from the secret sex club he founded because the club’s new owner deemed that Lawner violated club policy by revealing a club member’s identity.
“What I did on Instagram about Hunter was me letting people know that the type of behavior that he exhibited was something that upsets me,” Lawner explained to the Post. “I knew by posting what I did it would put me in some hot water.”
“But I had kept my mouth shut about Hunter for years because [the DOJ probe] was an ongoing case,” he added.