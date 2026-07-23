'Complete and Utter A--hole': Hunter Biden Blasts CNN's Jake Tapper as a 'Really Poor Journalist' in Foul-Mouthed Rant

While Tapper's book primarily covered Joe, the reporter also touched on Hunter, who has been notoriously open about his drug-riddled past.

In the book, Original Sin, Tapper analyzed the 2024 election, highlighting Joe's insistence on staying in the race. After securing the Democratic nomination, Joe, 83, went head-to-head against President Donald Trump for a second time.

However, the public's faith in him soon slipped when he showed signs of aging and cognitive decline. While Joe eventually withdrew from the race, he received criticism for waiting so long to make that choice.

Tapper alleged Hunter and his mother, Dr. Jill Biden, were at least partially responsible for his late departure from the election, as he claimed the family shielded Joe from criticism.

Hunter denied this, telling Lemon, “The way that he (Tapper) has spoken about me, the way he has spoken about my mother, the way that he has spoken about my father, the idea that I would tell you – and be full of s--t like everybody else usually is, and say, ‘Well, you know, I’d like to respect Jake’s long career in journalism and, you know, he’s done good things before’ – you know what? I don’t have to say that. I’m not running for anything."