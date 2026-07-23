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Home > Politics > Jake Tapper

'Complete and Utter A--hole': Hunter Biden Blasts CNN's Jake Tapper as a 'Really Poor Journalist' in Foul-Mouthed Rant

A photo of Jake Tapper alongside a photo of Hunter Biden
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden slammed Jake Tapper after the release of his new book.

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July 23 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

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Hunter Biden scoffed at the reporting work done at CNN.

Particularly, he was fed up with journalist Jake Tapper, who penned a book bashing President Joe Biden's bid for re-election in 2024 – and Hunter had a few choice words for him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Hunter Biden Dissed Jake Tapper's Reporting Skills

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A photo of Hunter Biden
Source: MEGA

Biden went off on a frustrated rant about Jake Tapper.

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Appearing on Don Lemon's podcast, Hunter said, “I think that Jake is a complete and utter a--hole."

In addition to knocking his abilities as a journalist, calling him "poor" at his job, Hunter also ridiculed Tapper as a person.

“I don’t think he’s a very decent human being,” he said.

Hunter even compared him to Brick Tamland, the eccentric weatherman in the movie Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. The 56-year-old added, “I think he’s full of f--king s--t."

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Tapper's Book Analyzes Joe Biden's Campaign

A photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Tapper looked into Joe Biden's alleged refusal to step aside.

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While Tapper's book primarily covered Joe, the reporter also touched on Hunter, who has been notoriously open about his drug-riddled past.

In the book, Original Sin, Tapper analyzed the 2024 election, highlighting Joe's insistence on staying in the race. After securing the Democratic nomination, Joe, 83, went head-to-head against President Donald Trump for a second time.

However, the public's faith in him soon slipped when he showed signs of aging and cognitive decline. While Joe eventually withdrew from the race, he received criticism for waiting so long to make that choice.

Tapper alleged Hunter and his mother, Dr. Jill Biden, were at least partially responsible for his late departure from the election, as he claimed the family shielded Joe from criticism.

Hunter denied this, telling Lemon, “The way that he (Tapper) has spoken about me, the way he has spoken about my mother, the way that he has spoken about my father, the idea that I would tell you – and be full of s--t like everybody else usually is, and say, ‘Well, you know, I’d like to respect Jake’s long career in journalism and, you know, he’s done good things before’ – you know what? I don’t have to say that. I’m not running for anything."

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Insiders Claim Joe Biden's Hesitance Cost Kamala Harris Big Time

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Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump.

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After Joe stepped aside, former Vice President Kamala Harris assumed his role as the Democratic party's candidate.

However, insiders from the party told Tapper the delay caused significant damage to the Harris campaign as she was given limited time to win over the nation.

Ultimately, Trump, 80, secured the win, wooing over all swing states in the process.

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CNN Stands by Tapper

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A photo of Jake Tapper
Source: MEGA

CNN supported and defended Tapper.

Tapper did not respond to Hunter's ridicule. However, a representative of CNN told Mediaite, "Jake Tapper is a respected journalist and his work speaks for itself.”

"For decades, he has challenged and scrutinized those in power, regardless of party, ideology, or title. That’s the job, and he’s done it exceptionally well. These comments are frankly ridiculous and shouldn’t warrant news coverage."

The journalist's explosive book also didn't come with consequences for his career. The television network retained him on staff, and he hosts weekday show The Lead with Jake Tapper, as well as their Sunday morning public affairs show, State of the Union.

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