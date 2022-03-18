Lawyer Of Hunter Biden's Baby Mama Believes The First Son Will Be Indicted For Tax Fraud

“I expect him to be indicted,” Lancaster told the CNBC in the recent interview regarding Hunter. “Just based on what I saw in his financial records, I would be surprised if he’s not indicted.”

“They’re all in electronic form,” Lancaster continued, referring to the “significant amount of Hunter’s financial records” Roberts handed over to the federal government last month after being subpoenaed and ordered to testify before the federal grand jury. “I would estimate it was anywhere from 10 gigs of data.”