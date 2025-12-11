Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Another Love Triangle for Hugh Jackman? Actor's Girlfriend Sutton Foster 'Doesn't Trust Him Around Costars'... Including Flirty Kate Hudson

Hugh Jackman is facing romance trouble as his girlfriend Sutton Foster 'doesn't trust him' near his co-star Kate Hudson.
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman is facing romance trouble as his girlfriend Sutton Foster 'doesn't trust him' near his co-star Kate Hudson.

Dec. 11 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Kate Hudson's friendly energy toward her Song Sung Blue costar Hugh Jackman has the entertainment world buzzing – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the hunk's honey, Sutton Foster, is keeping a close eye on the rom-com cutie.

Sutton Foster is 'keeping watch' as Hugh Jackman engages with Kate Hudson on the 'Song Sung Blue' set.
Source: MEGA

Sutton Foster is 'keeping watch' as Hugh Jackman engages with Kate Hudson on the 'Song Sung Blue' set.

"Kate is flirty by nature. She's warm, touchy. People get swept up," confided one insider, and charismatic Jackman "responds right back."

A theater source said of stage sweetheart Foster: "She's protective of her relationship with Hugh."

Insiders said Hudson remains affectionate despite past concerns tied to Jackman's time with Foster in 'The Music Man.'
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Hudson remains affectionate despite past concerns tied to Jackman's time with Foster in 'The Music Man.'

Even though exuberant Hudson is happily engaged to musician and baby daddy Danny Fujikawa, the source said after Jackman and Foster reportedly grew sweet on each other while performing in Broadway's The Music Man, "She knows better than anyone that he can't always be trusted around the people he works with."

As previously reported, cheating allegations surrounded Jackman after his marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness came to an end after nearly three decades together.

After the divorce was finalized, Furness posted a cryptic message hinting the Hollywood actor "was not loyal" during their union.

