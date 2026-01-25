Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Howard Stern's 'Failing' Career Saved by Sidekick Robin Quivers — 'His SiriusXM Contract Was Only Renewed Because She Agreed to Come Back'

Howard Stern's SiriusXM contract renewal followed Robin Quivers agreeing to return to the show.

Jan. 25 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Howard Stern may be the brand, the voice, the headline – but insiders told RadarOnline.com the show's new three-year contract with SiriusXM only happened because Robin Quivers said yes.

"If Robin wasn't in, Howard was out," one source said. "She decided whether the show lived or died."

Robin Is The Glue Holding Stern Together

Insiders said Robin Quivers played a decisive role in securing Howard Stern's new three-year SiriusXM contract.

In other words, without Quivers, there would be no Stern and no $450 million to $500 million deal.

"Executives know the truth – Robin is the glue," another insider added. "Howard trusts her more than anyone."

Robin’s Demands Shaped Massive Deal

SiriusXM structured Stern's renewed deal around Quivers' continued role as cohost.

SiriusXM knew it too. They didn't just re-sign the 72-year-old shock jock – with Quivers, 73, they bought stability and chemistry.

The new deal gives Stern a lighter, more flexible schedule, but was actually structured around Quivers' demands.

"She's earned that power," a longtime staffer confirmed. "Decades in, she's untouchable."

