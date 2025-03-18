"HubSpot allows businesses to collect leads from multiple sources and store them in a single, easy-to-use database,” explains Richard Tank of Hey Rebels, an agency that specializes in HubSpot.

“When a customer fills out a contact form on a website, the information is automatically added to the CRM.”

“Calls, emails, and social media messages can also be logged, creating a complete record of all interactions. This helps businesses avoid losing track of potential customers and ensures every inquiry is followed up.”

He continues: “For companies that handle a high volume of leads, organizing them efficiently is key. HubSpot allows users to tag leads based on different criteria such as location, interest level, or the product they are interested in. This makes it easier for sales teams to prioritize their outreach and focus on the most promising leads.”

“In the U.S., companies that use a CRM system like HubSpot see an average increase of 29% in sales productivity because of improved organization and tracking.”