How Online Gaming Became a Trend Among Celebrities

Online casino gaming has been growing rapidly over the past few years, and its popularity has been aided by the presence and involvement of A-list celebrities. Casino games have always been popular, but technology has paved the way for online casino apps to be readily available for an immersive online gaming experience.

Jamie Foxx is a prominent brand ambassador for BetMGM Casino in its sports betting and iGaming operations. The Oscar-winning actor starred in a BetMGM online casino commercial earlier this year. “BetMGM has been a phenomenal company to work with the past few years and creating this new commercial for their online casino was no exception,” Foxx commented. “I love the way the spot turned out.” In the commercial, Foxx is featured at multiple MGM Resort locations and casinos, demonstrating how playing online casino games on BetMGM Casino correlates with retail casino rewards and other perks. The 30-second spot is titled “Vegas Lights” and aired on March 4, 2025.

At DraftKings Casino, Kevin Hart is their brand ambassador. Frequent appearances are made on television commercials and social media posts with Hart representing and endorsing the DraftKings platforms, including its iGaming product. Gold Nugget Casino, an exclusive online casino and iGaming operator, landed an endorsement from actor Neil Patrick Harris. The “How I Met Your Mother” star is present in multiple television ads for Golden Nugget, playing piano while expanding upon various online casino bonuses and promos.

Celebrities are well aware of trends, so jumping on one like online casino gaming should come as no surprise. The enhanced virtual reality of online casino game rooms, including live dealer, creates an interactive and engaging scenario for players. Paris Hilton teamed up with Wow Vegas as another massive celebrity endorsement in the online casino gaming industry. Wow Vegas is a social casino that caters its slots to a target audience seeking to play with minimal risk involved.

Adding brand ambassadors with the scale of influence, fame, and success possessed by celebrities like Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Neil Patrick Harris, and Paris Hilton is a testament to the popularity of online casino gaming. This industry is still in its infancy, as only seven states have online casino games accessible through pro-iGaming legislation. Once iGaming and online casino games start to become widespread, just like sports betting, there will be even more celebrities jumping into this trend. This entire movement hinges upon the continuous legalization of online gaming, which states have been slower to adopt in comparison to sports betting.

Technology isn’t going to slow down. Online casino apps will continue to become available after passing through state licensing and regulation processes. There’s enough incentive from all parties involved that state legislatures are going to eventually proceed with legalizing online casino gaming. An increasing demand from the target audience will generate plenty of revenue for states willing to regulate iGaming platforms.

