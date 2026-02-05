Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Misc

How Monkey Tilt Hijacked Super Bowl Weekend With a $1 Million Giveaway

valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px
Source: Monkey Tilt

Feb. 5 2026, Published 1:39 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Football wasn’t the only thing popping in New Orleans last February. Monkey Tilt’s activation had everyone lining up for a shot at the vault.

Super Bowl LX is just around the corner, landing on Sunday, February 8, in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bad Bunny and Green Day will bring the spectacle this year, but last season’s big game in New Orleans had its own unforgettable moment — and it didn’t happen on the field.

In February 2025, crypto gaming platform Monkey Tilt rolled into the city with a custom West Coast Customs-designed truck and a vault holding $1 million in cash. Anyone who could punch in the correct six-digit code would walk away with the grand prize.

The activation took place at Complex's Family Style Food Festival at StudioBE, just one day before the Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX. Attendees lined up in front of a glass-doored vault for their shot at the money. But as Complex later recapped on February 14, “Many tried. Nobody won. But everyone had a great time.”

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px
Source: Monkey Tilt
Article continues below advertisement

For a little context, Monkey Tilt had been setting the stage well before kickoff. A month earlier, the company announced its Super Bowl plans, explaining the partnership with Complex. "This exclusive activation offers attendees a chance to experience the innovation, rewards, and culture-defining excitement that Monkey Tilt always brings to the table," Monkey Tilt’s founder, Sam “Señor Tilt” Kiki, said at the time. "Our partnership with Complex sets the stage for a new era of entertainment and connection."

Monkey Tilt launched in March 2024 with the goal of making online gambling feel more social and less transactional. In an interview with Fortune, Kiki explained his vision for the platform: "I'm looking at the future as you log in and you're hanging out on the site for a few hours, talking to your friends. You're gambling together. You're having fun the same way you would in Vegas." Think of it as an online casino meets social hangout, powered by cryptocurrency.

valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px
Source: Monkey Tilt
Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Misc
resultresultvalerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px

Do DomiTail Really Work? Benefits and Myths Explained

resultvalerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px

From Photos to Paintings: Why Custom Portraits Are Trending in Celebrity Homes

By November 2024, the publication reported that Monkey Tilt had raised $51 million from investors including Pantera Capital and Polychain Capital and reached roughly $200 million in monthly betting volume within its first eight months.

While no announcements have been made about a repeat Super Bowl activation this year, Monkey Tilt has stayed busy. The platform is currently running a promotion called “Level Up Bonanza,” which rewards players for progressing through loyalty tiers with bonus funds, giveaway entries, and higher-end prizes at the top levels, according to the company’s promotions page.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.