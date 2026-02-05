How Monkey Tilt Hijacked Super Bowl Weekend With a $1 Million Giveaway

Football wasn’t the only thing popping in New Orleans last February. Monkey Tilt’s activation had everyone lining up for a shot at the vault.

Super Bowl LX is just around the corner, landing on Sunday, February 8, in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bad Bunny and Green Day will bring the spectacle this year, but last season’s big game in New Orleans had its own unforgettable moment — and it didn’t happen on the field.

In February 2025, crypto gaming platform Monkey Tilt rolled into the city with a custom West Coast Customs-designed truck and a vault holding $1 million in cash. Anyone who could punch in the correct six-digit code would walk away with the grand prize.

The activation took place at Complex's Family Style Food Festival at StudioBE, just one day before the Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX. Attendees lined up in front of a glass-doored vault for their shot at the money. But as Complex later recapped on February 14, “Many tried. Nobody won. But everyone had a great time.”