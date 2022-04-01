Hope Solo Faces Backlash After Being Arrested For DWI With Her Two Kids In Her Car

The 40-year-old former athlete was arrested in the parking lot of a Walmart in Winston-Salem before being taken to the Forsyth County jail for DWI, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse.

The World Cup-winning goalie has since been released from police custody.

Solo has 2-year-old twins with her husband, former NFL tight end Jerramy Stevens. Radar has confirmed that their children were in Solo's car at the time of her arrest.