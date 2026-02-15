EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Hottest Stripteases! Radar Names the Stars Who Have Never Been Afraid to Bare All
Feb. 15 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
These stars weren't afraid to bare all (or almost all)!
Find out as RadarOnline.com reveals who these celebrities are.
Elizabeth Berkley - 'Showgirls'
Onetime Saved by the Bell sweetheart, Elizabeth Berkley, exposes every inch of her body in a gritty and NC-17-rated film that reveals the sexy, cutthroat life of Las Vegas showgirls.
Natalie Portman - 'Closer'
Earning an Oscar nomination, Natalie Portman trades her Star Wars finery for undies as a dancer in this daring exploration of human emotion.
Jennifer Lopez - 'Hustlers'
Jenny from the Block turns Jenny from the Heist as Jennifer Lopez leads a sensual team of strippers with a plan to steal money from their wealthy patrons.
Demi Moore - 'Striptease'
In this film, often seen as a cheesy look at the peel-off profession, Demi Moore doffs her duds – and the Bandit himself, Burt Reynolds, is the bad guy.
Jennifer Aniston - 'We're the Millers'
In this crime comedy, Jennifer Aniston plays a broke stripper who becomes part of a fake family created by a veteran pot dealer in a bid to bring marijuana into the U.S.
Natalie Wood - 'Gypsy'
Natalie Wood, the girl from Miracle on 34th Street, grows up to play real-life burlesque dancer Gypsy Rose Lee, who must deal with an aggressive stage mom.
Salma Hayek - 'From Dusk Till Dawn'
Salma Hayek's seductive, skin-showing moves are a prelude to a shocking secret – the sexy strippers are vile vampires about to put the bite on their patrons.
Daryl Hannah - 'Dancing at the Blue Iguana'
Daryl Hannah makes a real splash slipping out of her costume in a film with a top-notch cast portraying dancers yearning for a better life.
Channing Tatum - 'Magic Mike Trilogy'
Channing Tatum's clothes-vanishing moves are completely authentic – he once stripped for a living!
Marisa Tomei - 'The Wrestler'
Oscar-winning actress Marisa Tomei plays an exotic dancer trying to help wrestler Mickey Rourke get his life back on track – while both battle younger competitors entering their professions.