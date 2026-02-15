EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Hottest Stripteases! Radar Names the Stars Who Have Never Been Afraid to Bare All

Elizabeth Berkley - 'Showgirls'

Onetime Saved by the Bell sweetheart, Elizabeth Berkley, exposes every inch of her body in a gritty and NC-17-rated film that reveals the sexy, cutthroat life of Las Vegas showgirls.

Natalie Portman - 'Closer'

Earning an Oscar nomination, Natalie Portman trades her Star Wars finery for undies as a dancer in this daring exploration of human emotion.

Jennifer Lopez - 'Hustlers'

Jenny from the Block turns Jenny from the Heist as Jennifer Lopez leads a sensual team of strippers with a plan to steal money from their wealthy patrons.