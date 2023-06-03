Hollywood Megastar Told Elliot Page Being Gay 'Doesn't Exist' Before Adding 'I'm Going to F*** You to Make You Realize You Aren't Gay’
Umbrella Academy actor Elliot Page said that a famous actor threatened to rape him to convince him he wasn't gay, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 36-year-old Canadian actor went into great detail about the terrifying event in his upcoming memoir, Pageboy. The actor claimed that the confrontation occurred at a big LA party in 2014 after Page came out as gay before transitioning in 2020.
In the chapter titled, 'Famous A**hole at Party,' the Academy Award-nominated actor wrote that one of the biggest names in Hollywood told him, "You aren't gay. That doesn't exist. You are just afraid of men."
The unnamed celebrity grew more direct, telling them, "I'm going to f*** you to make you realize you aren't gay."
Page wrote that the two ran into one another at the gym a few days later. The accused A-lister told the young Juno actor, "I don't have a problem with gay people," — but Page told them, "I think you might."
The Inception star told People that kind of confrontation was, unfortunately, a common occurrence.
"I've had some version of that happen many times throughout my life," he told the outlet. "A lot of queer and trans people deal with it incessantly. These moments that we often, like, don't talk about or we're supposed to just brush off, when actually it's very awful."
Page purposefully chose not to name the celeb and added that several people witnessed the interaction at the party. He said that the man would hear of his inclusion in the book and would "know it's him."
"I put that story in my book because it's about highlighting the reality, the shit we deal with and what gets sent to us constantly, particularly in environments that are predominantly cis and heterosexual," Page explained.
The actor added that this kind of harassment isn't always as "overt" or "subtle." He claimed that it's a systematic issue that permutates through every level of the entertainment industry.
Page said "very powerful people" choose "what stories are being told," and those who create content must be held accountable.
