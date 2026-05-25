EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Biggest New Leading Man 'Gripped by Total Paranoia' As He's Pursued by Crazed Stalkers

He described learning that TikTok creator @mynameismonique had allegedly printed out images of him and consumed them daily for more than 80 days in hopes of being cast as an extra in one of his films or television shows.

Powell was then left stunned when the woman was allowed to access a premiere for the film The Running Man.

He said, "There's a woman in London who has been printing out pictures of my face for the last 80 days and has eaten my face every day. Literally will eat my face until I give her a role in a movie."

The actor admitted he initially thought the situation was some kind of joke until members of his team informed him the woman had somehow made her way onto the red carpet itself.

"I didn't know this was a thing until it was described to me while I was on the red carpet," he added. "They're like, 'Hey, the girl that eats your face is on the red carpet.' I go, 'What are you talking about?'"