EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Biggest New Leading Man 'Gripped by Total Paranoia' As He's Pursued by Crazed Stalkers
May 25 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Glen Powell is becoming increasingly uneasy about the darker side of fame after a series of bizarre encounters with obsessive fans culminated in the actor discovering a woman had spent months eating photographs of his face in a bid to land a role in one of his projects.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Powell, 37, who has become one of Hollywood's fastest-rising leading men following blockbuster turns in Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You, and the adaptation of The Running Man, revealed the disturbing encounters during a recent actors' roundtable chat.
Glen Powell Stunned by Fan 'Eating His Face' Daily
He described learning that TikTok creator @mynameismonique had allegedly printed out images of him and consumed them daily for more than 80 days in hopes of being cast as an extra in one of his films or television shows.
Powell was then left stunned when the woman was allowed to access a premiere for the film The Running Man.
He said, "There's a woman in London who has been printing out pictures of my face for the last 80 days and has eaten my face every day. Literally will eat my face until I give her a role in a movie."
The actor admitted he initially thought the situation was some kind of joke until members of his team informed him the woman had somehow made her way onto the red carpet itself.
"I didn't know this was a thing until it was described to me while I was on the red carpet," he added. "They're like, 'Hey, the girl that eats your face is on the red carpet.' I go, 'What are you talking about?'"
Security Flaws Fuel Glen Powells' Paranoia
According to one Hollywood insider, the bizarre incidents have left Powell increasingly cautious about public appearances as his fame continues to skyrocket.
The source told us: "Glen is handling it with humor publicly, but privately it has absolutely rattled him, and he is now basically gripped with paranoia. His profile has exploded over the last two years, and with that comes a level of obsession that can quickly become frightening. When strangers somehow gain access to personal photographs or show up behaving erratically at red carpet events, it stops being funny very quickly."
Another entertainment insider added: "He's become one of the industry's most in-demand stars almost overnight, and there's growing concern about the intensity of some fan behavior around him. The joke online is that everyone's obsessed with Glen Powell right now, but there's a line between admiration and fixation. Some of these encounters have genuinely creeped him out."
'How Did She Get Red Carpet Access'
During the discussion, fellow actor Zach Braff reacted with disbelief, asking: "How did she get red carpet access?!"
Powell replied: "That's what I was like: 'Guys, come on, this is a real liability.'" Powell also revealed another encounter he found deeply unsettling.
"I did have somebody ask me to sign a photo that was like a family photo that there's no way they would have access to," he said. "So, I'm sitting there like, 'Where did you get that?'"
Riz Ahmed responded bluntly: "That's scary," and Owen Wilson added: "Whoa, you've had some really chilling encounters."
Elsewhere in the conversation, Powell reflected on the strange freedom he experienced while filming Chad Powers, where he wore heavy prosthetics to transform his appearance.
"There's something really fun about it – you're putting on prosthetics and doing something a little crazy," he said. "But it's not going to be a lifestyle. You're not going to see me go off the reservation and full method."
Monique later shared footage on TikTok showing herself meeting Powell on a red carpet last November.
After he signed a photograph for her, she immediately took a bite out of the image, prompting the actor to stare into the camera and remark: "This is savage."