Hollywood Cash Crisis: Minnie Driver 'Sensationally Quits Massive Production After it Ran Out of Cash' — Leaving Star 'Owed Money and Cast Without $800,000 in Wages'

The film – Angels In The Asylum – also stars Mission: Impossible actor Simon Pegg, who is also said to be owed money.

Filming is thought to have been halted just 15 days into a month-long shoot amid the money issues.

A source said: "They were told they would be paid. But this has gone on for weeks now and there is no pay.

"Minnie has left to go and work on another film. It's chaos. Patience is wearing thin now, but really for most of the crew it wore out weeks ago."