Minnie Driver

Hollywood Cash Crisis: Minnie Driver 'Sensationally Quits Massive Production After it Ran Out of Cash' — Leaving Star 'Owed Money and Cast Without $800,000 in Wages'

Hollywood actress Minnie Driver has walked out of her latest movie amid claims the production has 'run out of cash.'

March 31 2025, Published 9:20 a.m. ET

March 31 2025, Published 9:20 a.m. ET

Hollywood actress Minnie Driver has walked out of shooting her latest movie amid claims the production has run out of cash.

RadarOnline.com reveal the Good Will Hunting star, 55, allegedly quit the $6.5million project following a payment dispute, with crew said to be owed $800,000 in unpaid wages.

Driver left the set to start work on another movie.

The film – Angels In The Asylum – also stars Mission: Impossible actor Simon Pegg, who is also said to be owed money.

Filming is thought to have been halted just 15 days into a month-long shoot amid the money issues.

A source said: "They were told they would be paid. But this has gone on for weeks now and there is no pay.

"Minnie has left to go and work on another film. It's chaos. Patience is wearing thin now, but really for most of the crew it wore out weeks ago."

Keal Productions are behind the project, while UK-based Parkland Productions are thought to be the distribution company for the film.

The film is inspired by a BBC report on 50 women who were deemed to be typhoid carriers who were kept locked away in isolation at a psychiatric hospital in the south of England in the 1930s.

Angels in the Asylum's stellar cast also includes Katherine Waterston, Rose Williams and Miriam Margolyes.

Mission: Impossible star Simon Pegg is also starring in the doomed movie.

A statement released by the Managing Director of Keal Productions suggests producers have desperately been attempting to raise the cash needed to pay the crew and get the film back on track.

It is said that up to 70 crew members have been affected by payment issues.

Co-producer Heather Greenwood and the film's director Rob Sorrenti added that they were "determined to find a solution," adding the producers have also not been paid for the work.

Meanwhile, a representative of Parkland added they are "determined to find a way to complete the film with everyone paid."

Driver will soon be starring in Netflix series 'Run Away', the latest Harlan Coben drama to be aired on the streamer.

Aside from the financial drama of the upcoming film, Driver has been throwing herself into another project after she was was spotted filming in Liverpool with Northern Irishman James Nesbitt for Netflix's latest Harlan Coben series, Run Away.

The British-American actress, who stars as Ingrid Greene in the new series, donned a chic purple coat and beige trousers with white stripes down the sides as she got to work filming.

Joining her on set was Nesbitt, 60, who is leading the new thriller as Simon Greene, after previously having guest roles in the last two Coben adaptations.

The actor cut a smart casual figure in a stylish brown suede jacket, shirt, and blue jeans as they strolled down the street.

He was first spotted on the set of the highly-anticipated series last month, filming dramatic scenes with Driver in the UK.

