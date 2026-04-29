EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb Pines for 'Today' Return — Host 'Gagging' to Return to Flagship Show After Filling in For Distraught Pal Savannah Guthrie

Fan favorite Hoda Kotb filled in for vacationing Today host Craig Melvin – after her short stint replacing former colleague Savannah Guthrie following the horrific abduction of the newsgal's mom – and now RadarOnline.com can reveal she's rethinking her 2025 decision to quit the NBC daytime hit.

Hoda Kotb's return to 'Today' while filling in for Craig Melvin made her reconsider leaving the NBC show.

"Being back on set hit her hard," an insider shared. "She realized how much she misses it. She'd absolutely go back if the door opened."

What's more, sources said, Hoda's wellness venture – meant to be her next chapter – hasn't taken off the way she'd hoped.