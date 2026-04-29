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Home > Exclusives > Hoda Kotb
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EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb Pines for 'Today' Return — Host 'Gagging' to Return to Flagship Show After Filling in For Distraught Pal Savannah Guthrie

Hoda Kotb has been eyeing a 'Today' show return after filling in for Savannah Guthrie during difficult time.
Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb has been eyeing a 'Today' show return after filling in for Savannah Guthrie during difficult time.

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April 29 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Fan favorite Hoda Kotb filled in for vacationing Today host Craig Melvin – after her short stint replacing former colleague Savannah Guthrie following the horrific abduction of the newsgal's mom – and now RadarOnline.com can reveal she's rethinking her 2025 decision to quit the NBC daytime hit.

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Set Return Sparks Career Longing

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Hoda Kotb's return to 'Today' while filling in for Craig Melvin made her reconsider leaving the NBC show.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Hoda Kotb's return to 'Today' while filling in for Craig Melvin made her reconsider leaving the NBC show.

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"Being back on set hit her hard," an insider shared. "She realized how much she misses it. She'd absolutely go back if the door opened."

What's more, sources said, Hoda's wellness venture – meant to be her next chapter – hasn't taken off the way she'd hoped.

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New Venture Falls Flat For Hoda

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An insider said Kotb's wellness venture has struggled, leaving the former Savannah Guthrie fill-in missing her TV role.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

An insider said Kotb's wellness venture has struggled, leaving the former Savannah Guthrie fill-in missing her TV role.

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"It didn't connect the way she expected, and that's been tough," the insider said. "On TV, she knows exactly who she is. That's her zone."

But returning may not be simple.

"The show has moved forward without her," the source added.

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