EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb 'Hopping Back to Today' — How Fan Favorite is Bidding for Full-Time Return to Former Flagship Show Stomping Ground

Fan favorite Hoda Kotb, 61, is quietly preparing for a full-time return to Today as uncertainty clouds Savannah Guthrie's future following the kidnapping of the host's 84-year-old mother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"This isn't just about feelings. It's about the franchise," one NBC insider said. "Morning TV is a multimillion-dollar machine. They need stability. They need a steady hand. That hand is Hoda."