EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb 'Hopping Back to Today' — How Fan Favorite is Bidding for Full-Time Return to Former Flagship Show Stomping Ground
March 5 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Fan favorite Hoda Kotb, 61, is quietly preparing for a full-time return to Today as uncertainty clouds Savannah Guthrie's future following the kidnapping of the host's 84-year-old mother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"This isn't just about feelings. It's about the franchise," one NBC insider said. "Morning TV is a multimillion-dollar machine. They need stability. They need a steady hand. That hand is Hoda."
Hoda's Emotional Return
Kotb recently made an emotional comeback to her former TV stomping grounds as Guthrie, 54, took time off to be with family.
"Hoda stepping in wasn't random," a second source insisted. "There are serious contingency conversations happening. The show can't sit in limbo."
NBC Dodges Kotb Question as Backup Plans Quietly Advance
When contacted specifically about talks of a full-time return for Kotb, an NBC spokesperson did not address the question directly.
Instead, the network urged restraint, characterizing recent reporting as overly speculative and inappropriate given the personal nature of the situation.
Insiders, however, aren't wavering.
"Everyone wants Savannah back," a source shared. "But Today is a business – and businesses make backup plans."