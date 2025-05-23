EXCLUSIVE: Secrets Behind Hilary Duff's New Face — And How Shocking New Look Could be 'Career Suicide'

Duff, 37, has left pals concerned, who fear she ruined her image – and career – after she debuted a drastic new look due to overdone fillers.

According to sources: "She has always had a very recognizable look with round cheeks, and she’s gone and changed that, which may not sit well with casting directors."

Recently, the former teen queen showed off a new appearance, and fans were quick to point out the noticeable differences.

One user wrote: "Why did she do Botox, I swear to God everyone else is the same."

Another said: "It’s cheek filler not Botox."

A third commented: "My friend lookin a little different but still gorgeous!"

A fourth added: "Enough with the Botox, it's too much. Embrace your natural beauty."