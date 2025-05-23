EXCLUSIVE: Secrets Behind Hilary Duff's New Face — And How Shocking New Look Could be 'Career Suicide'
The secrets behind Hilary Duff's new face have been revealed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the former Disney Channel queen's new look could end up being "career suicide."
'Ruining Her Image'
Duff, 37, has left pals concerned, who fear she ruined her image – and career – after she debuted a drastic new look due to overdone fillers.
According to sources: "She has always had a very recognizable look with round cheeks, and she’s gone and changed that, which may not sit well with casting directors."
Recently, the former teen queen showed off a new appearance, and fans were quick to point out the noticeable differences.
One user wrote: "Why did she do Botox, I swear to God everyone else is the same."
Another said: "It’s cheek filler not Botox."
A third commented: "My friend lookin a little different but still gorgeous!"
A fourth added: "Enough with the Botox, it's too much. Embrace your natural beauty."
While many young stars undergo a wide selection of plastic surgery, industry insiders pointed out one disastrous procedure that ruined the career of a Hollywood icon – Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey’s nose job.
A source said: "Jennifer has complained for years that her nose job ruined her career because it changed her looks so much that people didn’t recognize her, and Hilary could be on the same path."
Chicago plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik, who has not treated Duff, has claimed the Come Clean singer had a handful of procedures to change up her look.
Dr. Placik said: "The narrow outer angle of her eyes suggests she has her lower eyelids tucked.
"She definitely appears to have some Botox-like treatments. Her cheeks seem fuller as well as her lips, which clearly is consistent with fillers. Her complexion is very smooth and indicates some type of laser resurfacing."
Madonna Comparison
In early May, Duff was called out after being spotted out in Los Angeles with a new look.
The Disney alum's visibly prominent cheekbones during the outing prompted several fans to speculate online that the actress had gotten "Madonna-esque cheek filler."
During the outing, Duff opted for minimal makeup and a short-sleeved Gucci top paired with brown pants and boots.
The singer's fans quickly took to Reddit to express their disapproval over her drastic new features.
One user wrote on Reddit: "Sis, noooo!! She is such a naturally beautiful woman. I’m sad to see this."
Another said: "I actually love the elf queen look. Slay, girl. Cut them to pieces with those glorious faux cheekbones."
A third commented: "Listen I know that no one wants to look older than they used to, but I can guarantee you that she looked better before she got this ridiculous filler."
Hilary Fights Back
In a May 2022 interview with Women’s Health, Duff spoke about the pressure put on women regarding their appearance and addressed her potential use of Botox.
She said: "We bust our a** to get our bodies in shape and to look the best we can. We get facials and Botox and our hair done and highlights and brows and lash lifts and all this s***.
"But I want to work on the inside. That’s the most important part of the system."