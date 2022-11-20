SEE THE PICS: 'RHOC' Star Heather Dubrow Caught In Heated Argument With Husband Terry Inside Posh Restaurant Over Table Wait

We're told the incident happened at A Restaurant in Crystal Cove on Saturday around 8 PM. Sources claim Heather, 53, and Terry, 64, were fighting because they couldn't get a seat at the local-favorite restaurant by River Jetty Restaurant Group.

In the shots obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, Heather wore her frustration on her face, and Terry seemed to take the brunt of it. At one point, she even wagged her finger in his face, which didn't go unnoticed by patrons.