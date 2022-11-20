SEE THE PICS: 'RHOC' Star Heather Dubrow Caught In Heated Argument With Husband Terry Inside Posh Restaurant Over Table Wait
Heather Dubrow's onscreen drama with her co-stars is seeping into her everyday life. The Real Housewives of Orange County star was spotted arguing with her husband, Dr. Terry Durbow, and putting her finger in his face at a fancy restaurant, and RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the intense showdown.
We're told the incident happened at A Restaurant in Crystal Cove on Saturday around 8 PM. Sources claim Heather, 53, and Terry, 64, were fighting because they couldn't get a seat at the local-favorite restaurant by River Jetty Restaurant Group.
In the shots obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, Heather wore her frustration on her face, and Terry seemed to take the brunt of it. At one point, she even wagged her finger in his face, which didn't go unnoticed by patrons.
Insiders reveal their argument was evident to everyone inside the posh establishment. Heather made a scene wearing black leggings, a matching sweater, and a Louis Vuitton monogram jacket. The RHOC star was also spotted holding onto her signature champagne glass while berating her husband in public.
Their weekend spat comes on the heels of rumors that Terry cheated. Heather shut down the speculation that there was trouble in paradise at BravoCon last month — however, these pictures don't seem to back that up.
She's been married to the Botched doctor since 1999, and the duo shares four kids.
"It's a lose-lose, if you make a comment about it, you're deflecting. And if you don't say anything, you're hiding," Heather said about the rumors in October. "Like, so at some point you just roll your eyes. And you realize that you're happy, and you know your truth. You can't fight ghosts."
The RHOC personality also took jabs at those who doubt her happy marriage, including her Bravo co-stars.
"I think that success breeds contempt. And look, I'm not perfect, my husband's not perfect, no one's perfect. But we're lucky and we're grateful and we're happy, and I'm never gonna apologize for that. And if someone wants to try to tear it down, and that makes them feel good, then I don't know. I guess that's their karma," she stated.
Weeks ago, RadarOnline.com revealed Heather is "desperate" to change franchises, hoping to leave RHOC for RHOBH after selling their 14-bedroom dream home in Newport Beach, CA, for $55 million. The couple downsized, purchasing a $21 million luxurious penthouse in Los Angeles.
We told you first — RHOBH producers have not made a final decision about casting for season 13. They are not expected to start filming until January as everyone from the crew to the cast needed a breather following the drama-filled season 12.